First Look: Lenovo Legion 7 Series Gaming Laptops Pop With Color and Sleek Designs

A gaming PC is infinitely customizable, but rarely portable. A gaming laptop combines the best of both worlds and lets you play on the go, whether it’s a party at a friend’s house or a way to kill time on a flight. Today, Lenovo announced two brand-new, 16-inch gaming laptops that they claim are not only the world’s most powerful, but also the most mobile. We spent a little bit of time with these new laptops, proving to us that gaming laptops can be sleek for on-the-go gaming.

What We Love About the Lenovo Legion 7 Series

The first thing that catches our eye with these new laptops is their design. Unlike so many gaming laptops that look almost juvenile, the Legion 7 series is sleek, with an aluminum and magnesium frame that looks understated, but with just the right amount of color in the Legion logo.

John Velasco | SPY

The keyboard uses ambient effects that sync up with what’s on screen, but these can also be disabled when using the laptop in a more professional context. It’s a little bit game room, little bit boardroom. And we were smitten by the dazzling LED lights outlining the Legion 7i’s chassis. Lenovo certainly wanted it to garner attention, made more notable by how LEDs were also integrated with the fans on the back of the laptop.

There are optional swappable keys that utilize WASD Force Sensor Technology. This is a feature that provides different rates of response in-game based on the amount of force used on the keys.

The Lenovo Legion 7 series also claims to have the biggest battery in any 16-inch gaming laptop; while we haven’t done a side-by-side comparison of every option on the market, the 99.99Whr it offers is impressive, especially when combined with its fast-charging capabilities.

John Velasco | SPY

The screens have no lack of clarity. The Legion 7i and 7 come in a taller 16:10 aspect ratio with up to 1,250 nits peak brightness. For the sake of comparison, most laptops fall between 200 and 600. Few machines are righter than that.

The internal components in the Legion 7 Series can be customized to include up to an RTX 3080 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU, DDR 5 RAM and a Gen 4 PCIe SSD. The devices are powered by the Lenovo Legion A.I. Engine 2.0, which helps balance resource usage and fan output to keep the laptop cool even during the most intense gaming sessions.

Lenovo Legion 7 Series Pricing and Availability

Luckily you won’t have to wait long for these new gaming laptops. The Lenovo Legion 7i, complete with 12th Gen Intel Core HX Series processors, starts at $2,449 and is expected in May 2022. Is Intel not your thing? Then you’ll want to check out the Lenovo Legion 7 with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, which start at $2,059 and is expected in June 2022.

LEDs can be found in the fans of the Lenovo Legion 7i. John Velasco | SPY

Ditching the LED lights and favoring a sleeker and lighter package, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i starts at $1,589 and is expected in May 2022 — while the AMD-powered Legion Slim 7 will start at $1,519 and is expected in June 2022.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i has a sleeker design. John Velasco | SPY

