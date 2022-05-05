Will the Real Slim Lenovo Please Stand Up? Lenovo Unveils New, Ultra-Thin Laptops

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Lenovo announced its brand-new ‘Slim’ lineup of laptops today, giving consumers even more choice. The biggest takeaway here isn’t just that these machines are more powerful — they’re also thinner, sleeker and in one case, carbon neutral. They all make for a compelling case to be some of the best laptops around.

While the Yoga series focuses on two-in-one convertible designs with options like OLED displays, Lenovo’s new Slim series favors minimalist designs with ultra-sleek constructions. And don’t worry, these Slim laptops don’t compromise with what’s under the hood.

We got a first look at the Lenovo Slim 9i, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro X and Slim 7i Carbon, and we have some good news — you won’t need to wait long to buy these slim-yet-powerful laptops.

What We Love About the Lenovo Slim 9i

The first new laptop is the Lenovo Slim 9i, a truly eco-friendly laptop. It’s carbon neutral-certified and encased in 3D glass, yet retains a thin form factor at only 14.9 mm. With a 14-inch, 4K OLED PureSight touchscreen and Intel 12th-Gen Intel processors, this laptop is a powerhouse that you can feel good about using.

Out of the bunch, this is technically the largest, which certainly helps when it comes to typing on its spacious keyboard. The scalloped-shaped keys had a fair amount of travel as we typed away, which we can’t say the same for the recent Yoga series we checked out.

Apart from that, the other notable standout about the Lenovo Slim 9i is that you can have it configured with an OLED display. The rich and saturated colors, combined with its wide viewing angles, certainly caught our attention from a distance.

What We Love About the Slim 7i Pro and the Slim 7 Pro X

The Slim 7i Pro and Slim 7 Pro X are both designed for maximum productivity and creativity. Though their builds are designed with content rendering in mind, they would both make decent gaming laptops on the fly, too — especially with the RTX 3050 and multiple overclocking presets built into them.

Each machine boasts a 3K 120 Hz screen that’s calibrated to be as color accurate as possible, so any photos or videos you edit on the laptop will be true-to-life. For content creators that are always on the go, the Slim 7i Pro and Slim 7 Pro X are excellent road warriors.

What We Love About the Slim 7i Carbon

And lastly, there’s the Lenovo 7i Carbon, which is ideal for the hybrid worker. It’s lightweight (just 2.2 pounds), thin (0.58-inches) and boasts an edge-to-edge keyboard that really makes the most of the available space. You don’t have to worry about butterfingers here — it even has a larger trackpad.

The fans automatically adjust their speeds based on what you’re doing to maximize battery life while keeping the laptop cool. The 2.5K PureSight display has an accurate color palette and can also optionally be made into a touchscreen display.

We still can’t believe how lightweight it felt picking the Slim 7i Carbon up. Pair that with a minimalist design that features countered edges and you may find yourself able to work while walking. Seriously, we’re stoked about this ultra-thin laptop because it’s still powered by 12th generation Intel Core processors under the hood and rated for upwards of 13.5 hours with video playback.

Lenovo Lineup Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Slim 9i starts at $1,799 for the base model and is expected to begin shipping in June 2022.

The Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X with an Intel Core processor starts at $1,699, while the version with an AMD Ryzen 6000 processor starts at $1,499. Both models are expected to ship in June.

The Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon starts at $1,299 and is expected to be available in June.

The refreshed Lenovo Slim 7i 14-inch with an Intel Core processor starts at $1,199 and is expected in May 2022, while the Slim 7i 16-inch starts at $1,599 with expected availability in June 2022.

