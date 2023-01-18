First Look: Lenovo’s Smart Paper E-Ink Tablet Takes Aim at Amazon’s Kindle Readers

Lenovo started the new year with an incredibly ambitious lineup of new products. They’ve announced new gaming laptops, the eco-friendly ThinkPad X1, and even an exciting desk lamp (no, really). Their latest product, the Smart Paper, is like a combination of a typewriter and an iPad. It looks like the perfect notetaking device for anybody who’s sick of wasting paper.

The Smart Paper and ThinkPad X1 aren’t the only products we saw at CES 2023 designed with the environment in mind. Health tech company Baracoda recently unveiled the BHeart, the world’s first health tracker that charges itself using your body.

We love the trend of earth-conscious electronics, and we can’t wait for more to come! If you’re interested in learning more about Smart Paper, SPY has the details. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Courtesy of Lenovo

What We Love About the Lenovo Smart Paper

We live in an increasingly paperless world, but many of us still need a place to take notes. From students and doctors to songwriters and poets, the humble notepad can be one of the most valuable tools in your arsenal. That’s why we were so excited to learn that Lenovo was bringing us a tablet designed specifically for notetaking purposes.

John Velasco | SPY

Lenovo built Smart Paper to have the feel of writing on actual paper. It includes a battery-less pen with virtually zero lag, a felt tip, and several ink styles to choose from. It also features 50 GB of storage, capable of storing over 50,000 pages of notes while being a whole lot lighter than 50,000 pieces of paper.

John Velasco | SPY

Lenovo has been around for a long time, and they’ve built a reputation for making some of the best electronics on the market. If the Smart Paper is anything like the rest of their products, we know we won’t be disappointed.

Pricing and Availability

As excited as we are to try out the new Lenovo Smart Paper, all we know about its release is that it will be later in 2023. Until then, take a look at our favorite Android tablets here.