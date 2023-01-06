First Look: Lenovo ThinkBook Twist Is a Fascinating Multi-Purpose Device With Two Displays

Lenovo decided that CES simply isn’t busy enough for those at tech sites and has announced a staggering number of cool new products for us to write about. Whether you’re in the market for a new PC, a funky dual-screen laptop, or something more traditional, they have you covered.

Of course, then you come to the Lenovo ThinkBook Twist, which is a truly intriguing device with two screens, both with different purposes, and a twisting hinge to help keep you focussed. It does a little bit of everything and will be available from June 2023 starting at $1649. Let’s dive into why we’re excited about it.

What We Love About The Lenovo ThinkBook Twist

The ThinkBook Twist has an OLED panel on one side for work and watching things and a colorful e-ink screen on the other to help cut down on paper usage. It’s a really intriguing device, and the ability to twist between the two screens with ease is pretty wonderful and opens up a lot of uses for business people on the go.

In terms of specs, the device can have up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and will include Intel Integrated Graphics. You won’t be doing any gaming on this, but that’s really not what it’s for. Alongside that, it also has a smart power-on with a fingerprint reader too.

Alongside that, we’re getting the new ThnkBook 16p Gen 4 laptop that’ll be high-performance thanks to 13th Gen Intel Cores and will look stunning thanks to the next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. There’s also the new Lenovo Magic Bay 4K Webcam that’s being aimed at video conferencing and high-resolution streaming, a new light to help make you look better when doing so, and the ThinkBook Wireless Dock to help make using your devices at home on a monitor a little bit easier.

Lenovo ThinkBook Twist Pricing And Availability

The ThinkBook Twist won’t be available until at least June 2023, and prices will start at $1649. It’s not a huge amount of time to wait, but we know excitement makes time slower. If you’re interested in the ThinkBook 16p Gen 4, it’ll be available from May at $1349. The ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4 will be available from October this year for $499.

The Lenovo Magic Bay accessories will only be available with the ThinkBook 16p Gen 4, so you’ll need to check out bundles local to you for that one. The ThinkBook Wireless Dock will also only be available via bundles as well.