First Look: Lenovo’s Panoramic Monitor Is the Dual Display Setup We’ve Been Dreaming About

We all want one of the best monitors when looking to upgrade our current setup, but knowing what to get can be tough. That’s even more true when you’ve got exciting new monitors like the array that Lenovo has just announced. The new ThinkVision monitors all offer something a bit different, but we’re pretty excited about all of them.

The new mini-LED range should have incredible images, and the prices will start around the $1,599 mark and will be available in August 2023. The VOIP monitors are going to help make digital meetings a lot simpler and will start from $399 and be available from May 2023. Finally, the massive panoramic P49w-30 will start at around $1699 and will be available from June 2023.

What We Love About ThinkVision P27pz-30 & P32pz-30 (Gen 30)

The P27pz-30 and P32pz-30 are both mini-LED monitors that have 1,152 dimming zones to help minimize the blurrign halo effect that can ruin some monitors. It also means you’ll get a better contrast between the deeper blacks and more brightly-lit sections of the screen too, which should make for some stunning visuals.

Specs

Panel Size: 27 or 31.5-inch

27 or 31.5-inch Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Response Time: 4ms

4ms Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Courtesy of Lenovo

What We Love About ThinkVision VOIP Monitors (Gen 30)

With remote working and offices all over the place, online meetings are becoming more and more integral for a lot of us. It makes sense then, that companies would make monitors that are specialized to help make those meetings more palatable, and these VOIP Monitors all have integrated Microsoft Teams functionality, 5mp cameras, dual microphones, and speakers too. Expect to see a lot of these if you find yourself in long-range business chats regularly.

Specs

Panel Size: 23.8 – 27-inch

Screen Dimensions: 535 x 313 mm – 608.8 x 355.3 mm

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 – 2560 x 1440

Response Time: 4ms or 6ms

Refresh Rate: 75hz

Courtesy of Lenovo

What We Love About ThinkVision P49w-30 (Gen 30)

While some love a dual-monitor setup, others prefer to just have one that goes wide. The ThinkVision P49w-30 is a gargantuan 49-inch double QHD panoramic monitor with an impressive 2000:1 contrast ration, and stunning colors. It’s also covered in ports, including one that allows for 15W fast charging, which will be great if you’re at your desk a lot.

We’re most excited about this one simply for its ability to drop jaws the moment people see it on a desk. Best of all, we can totally see productivity increasing with this panoramic monitor because they’ll be able to have several windows on-screen at once.

Specs

Panel Size: 49-inch

Screen Dimensions: 1209.9 x 360.5 mm

Aspect Ratio: 32:9

Resolution: 5120 x 1440

Response Time: 4ms or 6ms

Refresh Rate: 60Hz