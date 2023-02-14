Lexar’s Fingerprint Flash Drive Is On Sale, Among Other Memory Cards, Portable Hard Drives, and RAM With Up To 47% Off

Lexar is having a big old sale over on Amazon at the moment, which means it’s an excellent time to grab yourself one of the best flash drives around, or upgrade one of the best desktop computers with a new SSD or some RAM.
There are a lot of options out there for, well, everything at this point, and it can be tough to know what is and isn’t a good deal. Everyone has different needs too, so that makes things even more complicated.
Thankfully, Lexar products are just very solid to begin with, and also generally at a good price point. So when they’re on sale, you can rest easy knowing you’re not only getting a good bit of tech, but also one that’s priced really well. So, here are our picks from the current Lexar Amazon sale.
Lexar Fingerprint 64 GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive
Security is important, especially if you carry around important digital files. While normal encryption and password protection are nice, this drive goes a bit further with a fingerprint sensor. Plus, it’s got decent speeds, 64GB capacity, and is small enough to fit anywhere.
Lexar Professional 1667x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Card
A lot of useful devices use SD cards, which is why it’s always worth grabbing good ones when they’re on sale. This 128GB card has speeds of up to 250MB/sm a large capacity making it great for cameras, and can even handle 4K video, as long as your camera can manage that.
Lexar JumpDrive S47 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive
Sometimes you don’t need a fancy bit of storage, you just need one that’s convenient. This little flash drive is super small for portability, has speeds of up to 250MB/s, and has 256-bit AES encryption for security as well. It’s not flashy, but it does everything it needs to.