Like Black Friday in July: Two of the Best Projectors in the World Are on Sale This Week

Ever since Prime Day became a global shopping event, other brands and retailers have started to host their own competing sales. And even though Prime Day has come and gone, some of these other sales are still going strong. As a result, this week you can save hundreds on two of the best projectors in the world.

As part of Samsung’s Black Friday in July sales event, you can save $100-$500 on the portable Samsung Freestyle and the short-throw The Premiere projector.

SPY has been conducting in-depth projector testing all summer long. In addition to reviewing the best short-throw projectors and the best iPhone projectors, we’re in the process of testing premium home theater projectors from brands like Samsung and ViewSonic. Our full guide to the world’s best projectors will be ready soon, but in the meantime, we can happily share a spoiler alert: Samsung projectors are best-in-class, no matter the category.

A photo from SPY’s review of the Samsung Freestyle projector. John Velasco | SPY

Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector – Save $100

LOWEST EVER PRICE

We wrote about the Samsung Freestyle when it was first announced, and after testing it out for ourselves, we’ve been raving about this portable projector, which can create screens from 30-100 inches in size. Our tech editor John Velasco tried out this gadget for us, and he called it the “Swiss Army Knife” of digital projectors. He found that it was incredibly easy to set up and offered excellent color vibrancy, a common complaint with small projectors. In addition, Samsung designed this projector to automatically optimize for screen angle and focus to offer the best possible picture quality.

Originally priced at $900, this device is now available for $799 at both Samsung and Amazon. In fact, Amazon is actually undercutting Samsung’s Black Friday in July event, and Prime members can buy this projector for just $797.

Full Review: What We Loved About the Samsung Freestyle Projector

Courtesy of Samsung

The 120-Inch Class The Premier Short Throw Projector – Save $500

Portable projectors can be a lot of fun, but if you want to set up a home theater system, then you need something more advanced. Right now, short-throw projectors are revolutionizing home projectors, and these devices have become some of the most in-demand home entertainment products of 2022. It’s no surprise that Samsung makes one of the best, and this short-throw projector (also SPY tested and approved) can create a 4K picture with screen sizes of up to 120 inches.

For the Black Friday in July event, this projector is discounted by $500 at the Samsung online store. It’s discounted over at Amazon as well. If you really want to go big, the 130-Inch Class The Premiere Projector is also $1,000 off via Best Buy this week.

Read More: The Best Short Throw Projectors of 2022

Courtesy of Samsung

