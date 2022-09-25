First Look: Logitech’s New Gaming Handheld Has Potential, But Can It Outshine the Switch?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Once strictly focussing on PC accessories, Logitech has grown substantially in the last several years tackling everything from true wireless earbuds and streaming cameras for the work from home user. Gaming has also been a strong focus for the company, and while it has established itself for making some of the best gaming keyboards and wireless mice, console gaming has been getting a lot of attention of late.

Case in point, Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld, which supports cloud streaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. It’s a portable console with potential to reel in gamers that crave playing their favorite console and PC games while on the go. There’s definitely a lot of potential here, given the rising popularity of cloud streaming. The disc-less versions of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are proof of this.

Experiencing some of today’s graphically intensive titles on the go is one of the attractive qualities about the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld, but can it outshine the king of portable consoles in the Nintendo Switch? It’s available on pre-order right now for the limited time launch price of $300, with general availability slated for October 2022.

Courtesy of Logitech

Surprisingly Good Handling

You really wouldn’t expect it by just looking at the portable console, but we were shocked by how well it handled in the hand. First of all, we were surprised that it didn’t feel too heavy. It’s a smidgen over one pound and made it especially easy to hold, but it’s technically heavier than all of the current Switch models — including the Switch OLED that tips the scales at 0.93 pounds.

John Velasco | SPY

There’s a pleasant matte finish to the all-plastic construction that gives it a clean look, while the ergonomic grips were far more pronounced than what you’ll find on the Switch. All in all, Logitech did a pretty good job with the design, complete with springy shoulder buttons, responsive analog sticks, and a directional pad that serious gamers crave.

John Velasco | SPY

Responsive Streaming

While it certainly has been designed for the mobile player, it can’t match the utility of the Switch’s ability to support multi-player gaming with its Joy-Cons. Sure, this won’t pose a problem for single player games, but it’s also an added convenience to gives friends (and even strangers) the ability to join in the fun.

One area where the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld has an edge over the Switch is in the visual department of the gameplay. It features a 7-inch 1080p full-HD touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The specs are more favorable than the Switch OLED’s 7-inch 720p display, but we still prefer the richness and vibrant colors produced by Nintendo’s portable console.

John Velasco | SPY

Despite that, we did try out a couple of gaming titles during our first look. Actions were very responsive, but as a whole, the performance will hinge mainly on your Wi-Fi’s speed and connectivity.

It’s Fundamentally an Android Tablet

Another peculiar quirk that was revealed to us while checking out the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld was that it’s fundamentally like an Android tablet. This means it has access to all the gaming titles you’re used to playing on your smartphone or tablet. More importantly, serious gamers will love the possibility of installing emulators and running various ROMs.

John Velasco | SPY

Nintendo makes it nearly impossible for Switch owners to do this, so this aspect is undoubtedly attractive. Even though Logitech didn’t explicitly say that this is something it could do, the person we spoke to during our first look did allude to this prospect of running emulators.

You might say that this is a notable feature, but installing gaming emulators is easily done on any mobile device. As for the Switch, you could always subscribe to Nintendo Online to play some retro gaming titles — or take a stab at installing an emulator, which is a lengthy process on its own.

Pricing and Availability

Here’s the most important thing to know about the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld: it’s going to be priced at $349.99, but it’ll be shaved down to $299.99 if you pre-order right now. The pricing matches the Switch to the teeth, but you can buy the Switch Lite for $200.

Knowing that, there’s no arguing the audience that Logitech is going after with its handheld console. If PC or Xbox gaming is your thing, then its G Cloud Gaming Handheld fits the bill. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch is still the portable console of choice for multiplayer local gaming. That’s because of its Joy-Cons and the many first party titles that have shown us how much fun it is playing with friends on the Switch.

Courtesy of Logitech

These Gaming Headsets Will Sharpen Your Competitive Senses