Major Price Drop: For a Limited Time, This Well-Reviewed Gaming Mouse Is Only $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There are dozens of different gaming mice, all claiming to be the best — and almost all are equally expensive. That’s why we recommend sticking with a well-known and trusted brand when buying these gaming accessories.

Logitech has always set itself apart in terms of quality and performance for gaming mice, and now one of the most popular Logitech gaming mice is available for just $15 — a startling 63% off. It’s rare to see a top-rated mouse at this price point, and it’s a limited-time deal.

Courtesy of Logitech

Why This Logitech Mouse Is a Great Deal

Originally $39.99, but now $14.99

63% off its normal price

Instant savings of $25

Free shipping for Prime members

Ambidextrous design

What We Love About the Logitech G300s

Gaming mice with programmable controls offer the best advantage over normal mice, and the Logitech G300s has nine different buttons that you can set to perform any keystroke. It’s perfect for use in MMOs or shooters; why move a finger off the movement keys when your mouse will let you crouch?

Its symmetrical shape means it can be used in either the left or the right hand, which is a huge boon to left-handed gamers. Too many gaming mice are designed solely for use in the right hand. It’s also compact, so you gamers with smaller hands will still be comfortable while playing.

The lighting on the mouse is minimal and discrete; it looks nice without looking like someone is trying to throw an RGB rave in your hand. There are seven colors to swap between.

The G300s is a wired mouse, which means no need to recharge and reduced input lag. You can shift the DPI to suit your needs, and onboard memory means your settings stay set up just the way you like.

Finally, customization is easy. The software lets you drag and drop commands to the different mouse buttons — no finicky coding required.

If you’re looking to upgrade your setup with one of the best gaming accessories, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option than this gaming mouse deal from Logitech.

Courtesy of Logitech

The Best Gaming Mouse to Buy in 2022