Game Awards Winner ‘Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope’ Gets a Sweet 47% Off Deal

If you caught the Game Awards 2022 last night, you probably saw that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope won Best Sim/Strategy game, beating out some other fan favorites like Dune: Spice Wars and Total War: Warhammer III. In this game, everybody’s favorite plumber, along with the help of some Rabbids, must travel around the universe to rescue the titular sparks.

Amazon is currently offering Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for 47% off its regular price, but that deal will only last until the end of the day, so act fast if you want to play this award-winning game.

If you’re shopping around for Christmas gifts right now, then we have to note that this popular video game is scheduled to ship after Christmas, so keep that in mind. If you want to play this game immediately, then you’ll need to buy the digital edition instead.

What We Love About Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Super Mario games have been around for quite some time. He’s Nintendo’s flagship character and has provided millions of us with hours of fun throughout the years.

Sparks of Hope is yet another fun, whimsical entry into the Mario universe. Players get to assemble a team of classic Nintendo characters like Princess Peach, Luigi, and strange-looking but lovable “rabbid” versions of the classic Super Mario characters to take down the bad guys like Cursa, the main antagonist, and classics like Bowser, Koopas, and Goombas.

After finishing some of the heavier Game Awards winners like God of War: Ragnarok and A Plague Tale: Requiem, a nice adventure across the galaxy with our old friend Mario might be just the palate cleanser many gamers are looking for right now.

There are often great deals for winners and nominees right after the Game Awards, and if you want to act on this deal, you’ll have to be quick; Amazon is only offering it until the end of the day. Obviously, the Nintendo Switch is one of the best video game consoles around, so this is a perfect game for it.