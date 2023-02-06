Skip to main content
Pre-Orders for MLB The Show 23 Are Now Open

Jazz Chishom Jr showcasing MBL The Show 23
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sony Entertainment

We are right around the corner from this year’s release of our favorite baseball game series, MLB The Show 23. This Sony Enternmainment published series which started as a PlayStation Exclusive first worked its way to multiplatform in 2021. Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation gamers alike will be excited to know that pre-orders for the latest entry are now open. And with that, there are multiple editions to choose from.

In addition to the game’s standard version, you can choose the Captain Edition. This special version includes the base game for the respective console you buy it for along with a physical steelbook, a new era MLB The Show 9FIFTY cap, and multiple download perks such as the Captain’s Choice pack, two Gold Choice packs, five The Show packs, and more. It’s nice to see real physical goodies included alongside the digital assets. This hat will be working its way into my rotation. This Captain Edition of the game features art of Derek Jeter in place of Jazz Chisholm on the cover of the standard edition. This version will also grant you early access to the game four days in advance.

A Digital Deluxe Edition is also available which includes a myriad of digital perks such as 20 The show packs and 30,000 Stubs via download codes.

You can pre-order the base game on last-gen consoles for $60, on current-gen consoles for $70, and the Captain Edition for $100. MLB The Show 23 releases on March 28 with early access open to Captain Edition owners on March 24.

