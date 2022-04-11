Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: Up to 50% Off Fire Tablets, 55% Off OLLY Gummy Supplements

monday deals
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slow day in the world of shopping, you can find deep discounts on everything from Fire Tablets to Olly Gummy Supplements and the TikTok-popular Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner.

So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to engage in some retail therapy, then Amazon is here for you. Below, we’ll share the top Amazon deals for Monday, April 11. First, we want to share the number one deal we recommend to SPY readers.

If you’re only going to buy one thing, we’d recommend making it this…

Up to 50% off Fire Tablets & Kids’ Fire Tablets

Up to 45% off Fire Tablets

Up to 50% off Kids' Fire Tablets

With this deal, you’ll be able to buy a Fire tablet for every family member. Save big on Fire 7, Fire 8, Fire 10, and more.

Many of the weekend’s best deals are over, but hot Amazon deals like this are right here at SPY where you left them. We’ve done the legwork; now you can do the shopping.

  

41% off First Aid Only Soft-Sided First Aid Kit

First Aid Only Soft-Sided First Aid Kit

$17.99 $30.59 41% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Up to 20% off Champion Sports Games

Champion Sports Games

Prices Vary
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Elvana Home 100% Cotton Bed Blanket

Elvana Home 100% Cotton Bed Blanket

$33.99 $54.99 38% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones

JBL LIVE 300, Premium True Wireless Headphones

$54.95 $69.76 21% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

$108.00 $123.59 13% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

QALTGC Heating Pad for Back Pain and Cramp Relief (Extra Large)

QALTGC Heating Pad

$29.99 $39.99 25% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Up to 55% off OLLY Gummy Supplements

Olly Gummies

$19.99 & Under
Buy Now

  

RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale

RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale

$21.24 $36.99 43% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Up to 30% off Motorola Walkie Talkie Two-Way Radios

Motorola Walkie Talkies

Up to 30% Off
Buy Now

  

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Insignia 50-Inch Smart Fire TV

$299.99 $399.99 25% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

    

