Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: Up to 50% Off Fire Tablets, 55% Off OLLY Gummy Supplements

One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slow day in the world of shopping, you can find deep discounts on everything from Fire Tablets to Olly Gummy Supplements and the TikTok-popular Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner.

So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to engage in some retail therapy, then Amazon is here for you. Below, we’ll share the top Amazon deals for Monday, April 11. First, we want to share the number one deal we recommend to SPY readers.

If you’re only going to buy one thing, we’d recommend making it this…

Up to 50% off Fire Tablets & Kids’ Fire Tablets

LIMITED-TIME DEAL

Courtesy of Amazon

With this deal, you’ll be able to buy a Fire tablet for every family member. Save big on Fire 7, Fire 8, Fire 10, and more.

Many of the weekend’s best deals are over, but hot Amazon deals like this are right here at SPY where you left them. We’ve done the legwork; now you can do the shopping.

41% off First Aid Only Soft-Sided First Aid Kit

Courtesy of Amazon

Up to 20% off Champion Sports Games

Courtesy of Amazon

Elvana Home 100% Cotton Bed Blanket

SAVE 38%

Courtesy of Amazon

JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones

21% OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

SAVE $15

Courtesy of Amazon

QALTGC Heating Pad for Back Pain and Cramp Relief (Extra Large)

25% OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

Up to 55% off OLLY Gummy Supplements

$19.99 & UNDER

Courtesy of Amazon

RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale

43% OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

Up to 30% off Motorola Walkie Talkie Two-Way Radios

Courtesy of Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

SAVE $100

Courtesy of Amazon

