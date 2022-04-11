Charge More, Worry Less With 58% Off Deal on This Handy Multi-Port Surge Protector

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing’s more outdated than your wall outlet. Given the emergence of smart home tech over the last decade, you would think it would’ve been treated to some sort of updated design by now. But that hasn’t really been the case.

That’s why outlet extenders and surge protector power strips are especially useful since they add on some much-needed outlets and other ports to satisfy all of our charging demands. Amazon has a sweet deal on the Huntkey 6-Outlet Surge Protector, which is 58% off its regular price for a limited time.

Why The Huntkey 6-Outlet Surge Protector Is A Great Deal

Originally $39.99, but now $16.99

Instant savings of over $23

58% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About The Huntkey 6-Outlet Surge Protector

There’s no need to settle on just two outlets anymore because this surge protector features six grounded outlets. Since it mounts directly over an existing wall outlet, it also helps to reduce the clutter on your floor. There’s also no need to worry about this surge protector being pulled off the wall with the extra weight it might be holding because there’s a screw that keeps it locked in place.

We also love that it’s compact, making it perfect for travel when you need more outlets. When it comes to charging some of your other USB-powered gadgets, like your smartphone or wireless earbuds, three USB-A ports share a total of 17 watts — or 3.4 Amps of power. It features a smart chipset that will safely and efficiently charge devices at their most optimal rates. This feature is important because there are so many fast-charging technologies in our pockets these days, so it’s just one less thing for you to worry about.

Finally, the Huntkey 6-Outlet Surge Protector has a power overload of 900 Joules to protect whatever is attached to it in the event of a power surge. The entire housing is constructed from flame retardant ABS material to withstand high temperatures.

Need another option? Then check out another great deal below on the Allowork Outlet Extender Surge Protector.

Why Allowork Outlet Extender Surge Protector Is A Great Deal

Originally $34.98, but $17.98 after a coupon

Instant savings of $17

49% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About The Allowork Outlet Extender Surge Protector

First and foremost, the Allowork Outlet Extender Surge Protector goes over an existing outlet and offers six outlets in total to connect all of your favorite devices. Since it mounts directly to an outlet, there won’t be much of a mess left on your floors. The functional design allows plenty of room to accommodate all plug sizes.

This outlet extender ​​features a few handy USB ports to accommodate all your devices and provide power to your smartphone, tablets, and other gadgets. Specifically, there’s one USB-C port with a 20W power delivery, which means it can provide power to some small laptops by connecting the cable directly to the USB-C port. Additionally, there are two quick charging USB-A ports to optimize charging on any connected device. However, it’s worth noting that the 20W power delivery with the USB-C port is only available when the USB-A ports aren’t otherwise in use.

Lastly, we like that it meets FCC and ETL standards for safety precautions such as overload protection, short-circuit protection, over-current protection, over-voltage protection, and overheating. Now there’s no more need to decide what to power or not, just because Allowork Outlet Extender Surge Protector has a wealth of outlets and ports to meet the demands of today’s users.

