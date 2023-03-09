Keep Your Electronics Safe With This Multi-Port Surge Protector At Only $12 Today

This surge protector not only makes sure that none of your wonderful gadgets will get purged by a surge of power, but is also currently 40% off, making it only $11.98. Only having to pay that much to make sure you’re looking after your stuff is great, but that’s not all this little device does, because it also manages to add in a few other really useful features.

The best surge protectors are those that do more than just stop things from getting fried, and this one fits into that category nicely. Not only does it turn one plug into five, which is always a nice bonus, but it also has a total of four USB slots to make sure you’ve got even more options when it comes to charging and powering your gadgets. It also has a screw that helps it attach to your outlet more securely, which means you’ll never accidentally dislodge it when you’re trying to yank out one of the plugs that is already inserted in it.

While you might not be worried about power surges normally, things get a lot more concerning if you’ve treated yourself to one of the best gaming PCs, or you simply own a lot of cool, but expensive, gadgets around your home. In that case, making sure everything you own is protected is well worth far more than $11.98, so investing in one, or more, of these surge protectors is an excellent way to make sure that you’ve got one less thing to worry about. Plus, we’ve really got no way of knowing when a power surge could happen in the first place, so it’s always best to be careful, just in case.