This Awesome Webcam Is 57% Off Today, So Get It Quick

A good webcam is essential in modern-day socialising and working because there’s never a time when a Zoom, Skype, or Discord video call is far away. This NexiGo Webcam is a great pick because it has a load of excellent features that’ll make the user look and sound good, but it’s also on sale with 43% off, and anyone buying it can take another $10 off by clipping the coupon when adding it to their cart.

While this NexiGo Webcam doesn’t quite make it into our list of the best webcams, it’s still a very good option, especially for those on a budget. The NexiGo Webcam records video at 1080p and 30 fps, which is more than enough for pretty much anything anyone could want a webcam for, including content creation, and even has a privacy shutter so there are no worries about it seeing things it shouldn’t. It also has autofocus, which is one less thing to worry about when trying to find a pair of pants to put on if the big boss is suddenly calling.

The built-in microphone is pretty good too, and actually has some noise-cancelling abilities that’ll help get rid of ambient background noises that might interrupt otherwise. It also has a 2-meter-long cable that makes it easy to set up no matter where, and requires no real setup beyond plugging it in. It’s not as stuffed full of features as the Insta360 Link Webcam, but it’s also a fraction of the price, and most people don’t need that many anyway.