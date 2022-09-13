Want More Switch Games? Nintendo Direct Event Is Happening Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Gamers everywhere have waited for news on Nintendo’s major releases for some time, especially given the company’s lack of a Direct around E3. There have been a few other Directs, but they’ve all been shorter: aimed at either indie games or a single major release like Splatoon 3. Nintendo announced today the news that fans have waited for: a true, proper direct that will cover games coming out this winter.

The Nintendo Direct will be held today at 7 a.m. PST / 10 a.m. EST and will last for roughly 40 minutes. Interested? You can catch it on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

What Is Nintendo Direct?

A Nintendo Direct is a short, focused event covering specific gaming content. Think of it a bit like a press conference. Nintendo switched to this format back in 2012, shying away from the larger press conferences it had held before during events like the Electronics Entertainment Expo and the Tokyo Games Show.

Courtesy of Nintendo

Most Nintendo Directs follow a theme. It might showcase third-party indie games or revolve around an upcoming Pokemon release, for example. The Nintendo Direct will answer many questions fans have about the release schedule for the coming winter, a period that’s noticeably absent of many major titles outside of Pokemon Scarlet, Pokemon Violet, and Bayonetta 3.

How to Watch Nintendo Direct?

The Nintendo Direct can be viewed through the official Nintendo YouTube channel. If you miss it or can’t watch it live, don’t worry: It will be available for replay as soon as it ends. Nintendo also posts trailers and announcements in real-time on their Twitter page.

When Is the Next Nintendo Direct?

The next Nintendo Direct will be held on September 13 at 7 a.m. PST/10 a.m. EST.

Nintendo will most likely give a few more details about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as news about the next Splatoon season after the astounding launch of Splatoon 3. There are also rumors swirling that Nintendo will announce the official release date (and subtitle) of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 while also announcing Nintendo Switch ports of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. These are just rumors, though, and should be taken as such.

Courtesy of Nintendo

More rumors suggest news about the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4, a game that has had no news since the announcement of its redevelopment in January of 2019.

You can also expect news about smaller titles like Advanced Wars, Sports Story, and more.

