The Best OLED Laptops Bring High-quality Visuals to Your Day-to-Day Binge-Watching

OLED screens aren’t reserved only for the best TVs or best smartphones; you can now give your eyeballs the gift they deserve when you use your computer with an OLED laptop. Now that OLED laptop displays are becoming a more common occurrence on laptops, you can find them included in premium options on laptops like Dell, ASUS, HP and Lenovo.

What Is an OLED Display?

What makes OLED more special than LED beside the “O” in front? In an organic light-emitting diode display (OLED), each teenie tiny pixel lights up individually to emit color without the need for any additional backlighting, as opposed to LCDs that need LED backlighting.

Think of it like a single Christmas light (OLED) compared to a flashlight (LED backlighting). If you cover a flashlight with your hand to stop the light from shining, light will still bleed through around your hand. But if you close your hand around a single lit Xmas light, no light escapes through your hand. The bleed-through light of the flashlight still somewhat illuminates a dark room, which is the same for LED backlighting. This creates “light banding” on your screen that is attempting to be completely dark, and leads to less contrast. Without any wasted light, an OLED display creates an amazing contrast with infinite blacks that makes the contents on your display look sharper compared to LED screens.

Should You Buy an OLED Laptop?

As you might imagine, OLED laptops aren’t necessarily cheap. The same goes for OLED TVs and smartphones — OLED technology ups the value of your device because it simply makes whatever is on your screen look better than other displays.

That being said, you need to ask yourself: “Do I really need an extra sharp display?” OLED laptops are great for content creators, more specifically, photo and video editors who can benefit from the extra sharpness and contrast of the display. Also, if you tend to binge a lot of your favorite shows or movies on your laptop, you’ll appreciate the extra contrast and sharpness. But if you’re looking for more of a daily driver to do basic tasks like checking your email and some office or school work, you can save yourself some money by getting a cheaper laptop without an OLED display.

If you want your laptop display to look as crisp as your premium smartphone or your TV, it’s time to upgrade your computer to an OLED laptop.

Here are the best OLED laptops for sale in 2022.

1. Dell XPS 15 OLED Laptop

BEST OVERALL

With beefed-up specs plus an OLED screen, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better OLED laptop. The laptop features a gorgeous 15-inch OLED screen ideal for content creators to squeeze out extra sharpness and contrast from their computers. The engine that runs the show is an 11th gen i7 processor with memory that can be configured between 16GB and 64GB. You can also supersize the memory from 512GB base all the way up to 4TB. That’s desktop computer-level memory and storage. Connectivity goes by way of one USB-C, two Thunderbolt ports and a full SD card slot, and you can expect around 12 hours of battery life, so you’ll get through your workday with some time to spare. Speaking of work, with this laptop, you’ll likely have the strongest laptop in the office.

Courtesy of Dell

2. Dell XPS 13 Laptop

DELL RUNNER UP

When the XPS 15 gets a little too rich for your blood, the more affordable and slightly smaller 13 is still a fantastic secondary option — or even first option if you’re searching for a premium 13-inch laptop. Also powered by an 11th gen i7 processor, but with 8GB of memory and 512GB of storage, it’s essentially the same as the XPS 15. You also lose the USB-C and SD card ports, but the amazing OLED display, comfortable keyboard, solid battery life and more affordable price (compared to the 15) more than makeup for it.

Courtesy of Dell

3. Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-1 OLED Laptop

ALSO GREAT

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a unique combination of power and portability. The engine running the show is a 12th generation i7 processor with up to 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage. Of course, as great as that performance is, it plays second fiddle to the spectacular OLED touch display that is also convertible thanks to a 360 hinge that allows you to fold the screen and use it as a tablet or in tent mode as well as a standard laptop. The OLED display really makes content king. But that’s not all, as it features solid sound thanks to a Bowers & Wilkins speaker system and great privacy features with facial recognition and a webcam privacy shutter.

Courtesy of Lenovo

4. ASUS ZenBook Flip S

BEST CONVERTIBLE OLED LAPTOP

Work the way that best suits you with the ASUS ZenBook Flip S. This OLED laptop uses a 360-degree hinge to go from laptop to tablet by simply flipping the display around. It’s not only an OLED display but also a touchscreen to boot. It weighs less than three pounds too, giving it as much portability as utility. You’ll find 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory in this configuration as well as two Thunderbolt connections, one USB-A and a handy HDMI port. Plus battery life that lasts upwards of 11 hours. Connectivity, check. Portability, check. Utility, check. Yup, this is one of the best OLED laptops.

Courtesy of Office Depot

5. Aero 15 OLED

WORK AND PLAY

Part business workhorse, part gaming laptop, the Aero 15 OLED laptop has the adaptability to make the leap from Excel spreadsheets to dueling with the online gaming community as soon as you punch out for the workday. That capability is thanks to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage fueled by a 9th gen i7 processor. It’s a bit of a bulky one weighing around five pounds, but we’ll take it considering all of the added connectivity including multiple USB-A, one USB-C, SD card reader, HDMI and even an ethernet port which you don’t find very often anymore on laptops. If you’re the type of person who can get to gaming before even taking off the suit and tie from work, this is the laptop for you.

Courtesy of Walmart

6. HP Spectre x360 14

AFFORDABLE CONVERTIBLE

If you don’t need herculean amounts of storage and memory, but still want a contender for the best OLED laptop, the HP x360 Spectre 14 is a great choice. To bolster its two-in-one capabilities, it comes with a rechargeable stylus to help you work, especially when in tent or tablet mode. Beyond the 11th gen i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and anywhere from 256GB to 2TB of storage, there are great security measures taken with a fingerprint scanner and infrared camera for beefed-up protection. And even though there is a ton of connectivity with two USB-C ports, a USB-3.1, display port and a micro SD reader, HP still kept the weight under four pounds. Bravo, Hewlett Packard.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5

OLED CHROMEBOOK

An OLED display on a Chromebook for under $500? Sign us up. The detachable display makes it a handy two-in-one machine, especially with the brilliant OLED display. Of course, since it is a Chromebook, don’t expect world-beating processing or storage, as it comes with a Snapdragon 7c processor, 4GB of Memory and 64GB of flash storage. And you’ll only have two USB-C ports as far as connectivity — it even forgoes a headphone jack. But that’s alright, because if you’re searching for a Chromebook, you’re looking for an affordable daily driver to do simple tasks or watch content, and with an OLED screen, this Chromebook will surpass visual expectations.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED

DUAL SCREENS

This OLED laptop marvel is equal parts gorgeous and amazing, but it certainly comes at a hefty price tag. There are two displays built into the laptop — a 15.6 4K OLED touchscreen and a 14-inch display that lays flat above the keyboard. The second display can be used as a digital number pad, or to have all of your calendars open while the primary screen is used for your main work. Likewise, digital creators can have all of their tools readily available on the second screen and their main editing window open on the first display without having to toggle back and forth.

Beyond the screens, this OLED laptop is incredibly powerful, but the second screen does eat into the keyboard real estate, so things can feel a little cramped. Also, powering two amazing displays devours battery and makes this laptop one of the heavier ones at 5.5 pounds. Overall, it’s a unique and gorgeous design, but the price tag doesn’t make it an option for everybody.

Courtesy of Amazon

The 10 best laptops of 2022 can do it all, whether at home or on the go