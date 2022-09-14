The Osmo Action 3 Keeps You Taking Photos and Video for a Whopping 160 Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of the most beautiful shots in the world come from action cameras, but it can be hard to find that perfect angle without a lot of repositioning. Not all cameras are designed for rough conditions, either. The Osmo Action 3 is a new action camera that can go anywhere, and with a 1,770mAh battery and 160 minutes of recording time, you won’t feel the pressure of running out of battery.

The Osmo Action 3 also natively supports vertical photography and is designed to work in extreme situations and environments. Even temperatures as low as negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit won’t bother the drone. It’s available from the DJI Store and authorized retailers starting at $329.

What We Love About the Osmo Action 3

The battery is by far the most impressive part of this camera. Even with the massive power it carries, you can charge it from zero to 80% in as little as 18 minutes and then knock out that remaining 20% with another 32 minutes of charge time. The Extreme Battery is included with the camera by default, so you don’t have to buy a separate accessory.

It’s built with social media in mind, too. Everyone wants to record the next viral TikTok video (or maybe show off a particularly awesome mountain bike trail). With native support for vertical recording, the Osmo Action 3 is an excellent choice for anyone filming action shots, and it easily attaches to handlebars and helmets.

Though most of our focus has been on the battery, the Osmo Action 3 isn’t a slouch in the photography department. It shoots in 4K at 120 frames per second and has a 155-degree field of view. It can even withstand water and snag shots as deep as 16 meters without needing outside housing. A suite of editing software makes it easy to create slow-mo and time-lapse shots.

If you aren’t sure you can get the perfect video due to bumpy terrain, the RockSteady feature is an electronic stabilization feature that can help. Its three modes almost eliminate shake entirely based on the video’s intent. Three built-in microphones provide excellent audio quality when recording, too — no need for an external mic that will get in the way.

A slew of other features come with the camera, too. You can issue voice commands to control the camera when your hands are busy doing something else, like hanging on to a glider. It’s an impressive piece of machinery.

Osmo Action 3 Pricing and Availability

The Osmo Action 3 camera is available now from DJI Store and select retailers. The Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo is $329, while the Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo is $439. You can buy additional accessories, like a waterproof case for $69, a helmet chin mount for $15, a chest strap mount for $45 and much more.

Courtesy of DJI

