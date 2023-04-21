This Incredible Outlet Extender Doubles As A Night Light And Is Only $13 Today

This outlet extender is on sale today, but not only does it offer surge protection for anything plugged into it, it also has a night light as well. It’s normally $26.99, but thanks to a chunky 53% discount, it’s on sale today for $12.77, which is an absolutely stellar deal, especially as this is one of the best surge protectors when it comes to features.

This outlet extender has five plug outlets, making it great for bedstands or behind a TV, and also has three standard USB ports, and one USB-C port. It means that it’s easy to charge up and power a lot of devices at once, which is essential in our rather gadget-hungry modern age. It also has built-in surge protection, which means there are never any worries about the safety of what’s plugged in, especially when paired with the best Anker chargers which usually have extra safety features as well.

On top of all that, as it that wasn’t enough, this outlet extender also has a night light. That may seem like an odd addition, but it means that plugging things in late at night isn’t an issue, and neither is collecting a USB cable or a phone charger, even if there’s a need for darkness. That sounds sinister, but a lot of people stay up late and need to keep lights off to be considerate.