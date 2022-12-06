Take a Time Machine To the 80s: The Pac-Man Head-to-Head Arcade Table Is $200 Off for Christmas

So when I extolled the many, many virtues of the Arcade1Up Pac-Man Head-to-Head Arcade Table a couple months back, what stopped you from jumping all over it and bringing this amazing nostalgia machine into your home immediately?

Are you saving your quarters for the laundromat? No, that can’t be it — you don’t need quarters to play Galaga or Pac-Man or any of the other 10 vintage games on here. Were you shy about the idea of assembling it yourself? No, can’t be that — the Arcade1Up is amazingly easy to put together.

Be honest — it was the $700 price tag. I get that — I didn’t pay full price for it either. I waited for a deal, and now that deal is back on Amazon and on Arcade1Up’s site — grab the Pac-Man Head-to-Head Arcade Table for $200 off (and free shipping if you’re a Prime member or if you order directly from Arcade1Up).

That’s right, this SPY-tested gaming table is $200 off for holiday shoppers right now. As someone who has personally tested out this machine, I can tell you it’s one indulgence you absolutely will not regret.

What I Love About My Pac-Man Head-To-Head Arcade Table

Our Pac-Man Head-to-Head Arcade Table arrived about 10 weeks ago now, and it’s safe to say nobody’s gotten tired of it yet. It gets constant play, and it’s proven its durability in a big way — not a glitch nor a break to be had. The high scores have been soaring, and the head-to-head competition gets good and feisty (and much louder than the machine itself thanks to its volume control, which allows you to play all night long without keeping everybody awake).

A rare quiet moment for the Pac-Man Head-to-Head Arcade Table.

This deal comes and goes at Arcade1Up, but it’s the first time we’ve seen it on Amazon. If $200 off and free shipping isn’t enticement enough, go back and read the review — 12 spot-on-accurate vintage ’80s arcade games, including Galaga, Galaxian, and Dig-Dug, in a no-quarters, easy-to-assemble arcade table that looks exactly like the ones Gen-X’ers remember and revere from childhood.

Are you more of a PlayStation gamer and you’re looking down your nose at this primitive 8-bit gaming? Give it a shot, no matter how embarrassing it would be to get taken to school by a Gen-X’er or — gaming gods forbid — a Boomer. Learn the mysterious ways of the Pac-Man patterns, young padawans…