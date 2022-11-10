First Look: Philips Hue Festavia String Lights, Bring a Smart Touch to Your Christmas Tree

We know you probably don’t want to hear this, but Christmas is next month. The good news is that we’ve already got you covered with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, but that’s only if you’re looking to buy for other people. If you’re decorating your own home, things can be trickier.

You might already have some ideas in mind, maybe you’re a smart home fanatic who knows all about the best smart lights, and you’re thinking about using them. Well, you don’t have to worry about making something else work, because the Philips Hue Festavia String Lights are built to go on your Christmas tree, and will be available to buy from November 15th for $159.99.

Coutesy of Philips

Why We’re Excited About the Philips Hue Festavia String Lights

Christmas is all about the ambience, and that’s basically what these smart lights excel at. These lights have a total of 250 mini smart LEDs positions along a 20-meter cord that has all of the flexibility you could possibly want to curl it all around your Christmas tree or anywhere else in your home.

Not only that, but there are multiple modes here to make things feel especially festive. The new Sparkle effect helps each light on this string twinkle like a star, which will help add to the magic of the season. There’s also a new Scattered style, which randomly spreads up to five different colors across the string for a less planned out, and more chaotic feeling.

On top of this, these lights, as is the case with all Philips Hue lights, can dim, brighten, change color, be turned on and off, and even scheduled using the Philips Hue app. Plus, these lights can work in tandem with any other Philips Hue lights you have for a consistent Christmas vibe that even Santa would love.

Philips Hue Festavia String Lights Pricing And Availablity

If you’re ready to commit to your Christmas lights and grab the Philips Hue Festavia, then you’ll be happy to know you can head over to the Philips Hue store as of November 15th and buy them for $159.99.