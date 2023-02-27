Catch ‘Em All This Pokémon Day With The Amazing Nintendo Switch Pokémon Games On Sale

It’s Pokémon day today, which is the day the original games launched in Japan all the way back in 1996, which definitely isn’t pushing us towards a mid-life crisis. There’s going to be a special Pokémon Presents stream later today, but if you just can’t wait, then maybe today’s a good time to grab a Pokémon game you’ve not played yet.
Amazon currently has a little sale on nearly all of the Pokémon games that are available on the Nintendo Switch, so whether it’s for yourself or someone else, today’s a good day to buy one. We’re especially keen on the 19% off on Pokémon Scarlet, which is the latest game in the series.
You could always just hold out and hope we get a Pokémon game on Nintendo Switch Online, but we might be waiting a long time. Alternatively, if you like Pokémon but you’d rather try a different monster-taming game, then we’ve got the best games like Pokémon for you right here.
Pokémon Legends Arceus
While this is technically a spin-off, it’s likely the template for future Pokémon games. You get to explore an ancient version of a Pokémon world, and catch the monsters with wooden balls. It’s got a great story, fun mechanics, and the chance to be obliterated by a hyper beam.