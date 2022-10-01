Weekend Deals: SPY-Tested Power Stations from Anker and Jackery Are on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With Hurricane Ian leaving a wake of destruction across Florida and preparing to bear down on the Carolinas, it’s not a bad idea to think about investing in a portable power station. SPY has tested multiple stations that would be a perfect fit for providing emergency power in the event of an outage, or just for making sure you’ve got a backup source for any crisis.

Almost all of these entries have been tested by one or more editors here at SPY. Each one of our picks balances portability, power, and versatility with multiple ports and charging options — including the option to recharge the station through solar.

Jackery 300

At $300, the Jackery 300 is $50 off its usual price. It weighs in at just 7.1 pounds but delivers up to 300 watts and 110 volts of power, with a total of two AC outlets, one USB-C port, one USB-A port, and a DC car port. The Jackery 300 can charge up to six different devices at one time and can be recharged through the Jackery SolarSaga 100 solar panel (sold separately). It packs enough punch to recharge a phone 31 times, or a laptop 2.5 times before the Jackery itself needs to be recharged.

Jackery 1000

If you’re looking for a bit more power than the Jackery 300 can provide, the Jackery 1000 is the next best option. It’s quite a bit more expensive at $1,099, but you can apply a $200 coupon at checkout to bring the price down to just $899. The number of outlets is also bumped up, too, with three AC outlets, two USB-C outlets, and one Quick Charge 3.0 port. Like other Jackery models, the 1000 can be recharged through solar power, but you can also charge it from your car if need be. It is a bit heavier at 22 pounds, but still portable enough to be used in almost any situation.

Anker 521 Portable Power Station

The Anker 521 is a more budget-friendly option for a power station, coming in at only $200 after the discount (it’s originally $250). It doesn’t pack quite as much power, but its smaller size makes it easy to transport. What sets the Anker 521 apart is that it’s rated for a 10-year lifespan, rather than the two-year lifespan of many power stations. It also includes six ports overall, including two AC ports, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet. If something does go wrong, there’s a five-year warranty to remedy the issue.

BLUETTI Portable Power Station

The BLUETTI power station is the only entry on this list that isn’t SPY-tested, but it comes from a trusted brand (and SPY has tested other products from the company to glowing reviews). It’s currently 14% off, bringing the price down to just $300. You can also save an extra $60 at checkout with a coupon, which makes the actual price $240. The BLUETTI is easily portable at just 10.14 pounds, but it also does away with bulky power bricks in favor of a single charging cable. If you combine PV and AC charging, you can power it up to 80% in just half an hour.

There’s also a whopping nine outlets on this power station: two AC outlets up to 600W (with 1200W surge capacity), one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, one wireless charger, one car port, and two DC outlets. It can recharge a phone 25 times, or keep a fridge running for up to four hours on a single charge.

