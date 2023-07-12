Prime Day Deal: Amazon’s Entire Fleet of Kindle E-Readers Are Up to 38% Off

The time to buy a Kindle has arrived. The best-selling e-readers are a sleek, compact way to tote around a library of bestsellers, and they’re up to 38% off for Prime Day.

Amazon’s Kindle lineup has expanded in recent years to include the Paperwhite, Oasis, Scribe, and updated versions of the original design. Each one comes with different perks and unique features, but they’re each an excellent investment for avid readers.

Courtesy of Amazon $89.99 $139.99 36% off The Kindle Paperwhite is made with thinner borders and adjustable warm light for an easy reading experience in both sunlight and pitch-black surroundings. It’s waterproof, has up to 10 weeks of battery life, and has up to 16 gigabytes of storage.

Courtesy of Amazon $184.99 $279.99 34% off The Kindle Oasis is built with the Paperwhite display but includes page turn buttons and more screen shade options, including white and amber. It’s very thin, lightweight, and waterproof, for convenient reading sessions by the bath or pool.

GREAT FOR STUDENTS! $254.99 $339.99 25% off Amazon’s Kindle Scribe allows you to read and write simultaneously with its Basic Pen and a 10.2-inch glare-free Paperwhite display. It organizes book annotations by chapter so you can review and send them easily, and you can cut, copy, and paste notes elsewhere as well.