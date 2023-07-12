Prime Day Deal: Amazon’s Entire Fleet of Kindle E-Readers Are Up to 38% Off

The time to buy a Kindle has arrived. The best-selling e-readers are a sleek, compact way to tote around a library of bestsellers, and they’re up to 38% off for Prime Day.
Amazon’s Kindle lineup has expanded in recent years to include the Paperwhite, Oasis, Scribe, and updated versions of the original design. Each one comes with different perks and unique features, but they’re each an excellent investment for avid readers.
Kindle Scribe
Amazon’s Kindle Scribe allows you to read and write simultaneously with its Basic Pen and a 10.2-inch glare-free Paperwhite display. It organizes book annotations by chapter so you can review and send them easily, and you can cut, copy, and paste notes elsewhere as well.
Kindle Kids (2022 Release)
Amazon’s Kindle for Kids — built for healthy reading habits with no games, apps, or videos — is also on sale for Prime Day. It’s nearly 40% off and comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ with access to thousands of books and audiobooks. Each charge lasts up to six weeks and it has a dark mode for comfortable reading before bed.