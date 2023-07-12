Skip to main content
Prime Day Deal: Amazon’s Entire Fleet of Kindle E-Readers Are Up to 38% Off

kindle collage for prime day 2023
Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using Amazon

The time to buy a Kindle has arrived. The best-selling e-readers are a sleek, compact way to tote around a library of bestsellers, and they’re up to 38% off for Prime Day.

Amazon’s Kindle lineup has expanded in recent years to include the Paperwhite, Oasis, Scribe, and updated versions of the original design. Each one comes with different perks and unique features, but they’re each an excellent investment for avid readers.

Shop Prime Day Deals on Kindle E-Readers
Prime Day Deal: Amazon Kindles Up to 38% Off
Courtesy of Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

$89.99 $139.99 36% off

Buy Now On Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is made with thinner borders and adjustable warm light for an easy reading experience in both sunlight and pitch-black surroundings. It’s waterproof, has up to 10 weeks of battery life, and has up to 16 gigabytes of storage.

Kindle Oasis
Courtesy of Amazon

Kindle Oasis

$184.99 $279.99 34% off

Buy Now On Amazon

The Kindle Oasis is built with the Paperwhite display but includes page turn buttons and more screen shade options, including white and amber. It’s very thin, lightweight, and waterproof, for convenient reading sessions by the bath or pool.

Prime Day Deal: Amazon Kindles Up to 38% Off
GREAT FOR STUDENTS!

Kindle Scribe

$254.99 $339.99 25% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Amazon’s Kindle Scribe allows you to read and write simultaneously with its Basic Pen and a 10.2-inch glare-free Paperwhite display. It organizes book annotations by chapter so you can review and send them easily, and you can cut, copy, and paste notes elsewhere as well.

Prime Day Deal: Amazon Kindles Up to 38% Off

Kindle Kids (2022 Release)

$74.99 $119.99 38% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Amazon’s Kindle for Kids — built for healthy reading habits with no games, apps, or videos — is also on sale for Prime Day. It’s nearly 40% off and comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ with access to thousands of books and audiobooks. Each charge lasts up to six weeks and it has a dark mode for comfortable reading before bed.

