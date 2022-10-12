Get The Accessories That Power Your Gadgets With the Best Prime Days Deals On Anker Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We love Anker’s products. Not only does the company offer incredible accessories that complement our daily drivers, like our smartphones and laptops, but they also are discounted throughout the year. That also includes the other Anker sub brands, like Soundcore and Eufy.

Now that Prime Day part two is finally here, you can get a head start on snagging some awesome stocking stuffers for the upcoming holiday season with Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event happening right now.

Prime Day, The Sequel %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

Whether you’re looking for the best wireless charging pads to recharge your gadgets, or perhaps an Anker portable charger that uses GaN technology to get them back to 100% in no time, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals on Anker products. That even includes projectors, portable power stations, and even smart home devices.

Anker USB-C Power Strip

This tabletop friendly power strip gives you extra outlets to use at your workspace, instead of having to stoop down to the floor and find an open outlet on the wall. At 45% off its normal price, we love that it features three outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port to power just about anything at your work from home setup.

Courtesy of Amazon

Eufy RoboVac G10 Hybrid

Who said owning a decent robot vacuum to clean your home should cost so much? Anker doesn’t think so because its Eufy RoboVac G10 Hybrid is 60% off right now as a Prime Early Access Sale deal. Not only will it sweep floors and suck up crumbs on your carpets, but also double as a mopper to clean up hard floors, tiles, and hardwoods.

Courtesy of Amazon

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

One of the reasons we love the Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is that it’s a no subscription required security camera. Meaning, you won’t need to fork over additional monthly expenses to access your videos because this video doorbell offers local storage. On top of that 47% off savings as a fall Prime Day special, you’ll be able to prevent porch pirates from swiping packages from you thanks to its advanced detection.

Courtesy of Amazon

Soundcore P2i True Wireless Earbuds

True wireless earbuds are often well north of $100, but the ones you usually find under that price are often inferior in performance and quality. Luckily, the Soundcore P2i True Wireless Earbuds offer exceptional value at under $20. Yes, you read that right — these are sub-$20 true wireless earbuds that fit nice and sound great. We also love how they’re IPX5 water resistant and can work in single mode.

Courtesy of Amazon

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery

Ditch the old way of charging your mobile devices using a battery bank because the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery blends convenience and utility into the ultimate package. For starters, it’s 31% off right now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event, making it an easy $55 you can spend that can be for you or someone else. We love how this battery bank features wireless charging and a kickstand, but even better that it’s been made specifically for MagSafe compatible iPhones.

Courtesy of Amazon

Anker 521 PowerHouse Portable Power Station

Sure, it’s only a 20% off discount, but that’s plenty enough to shave $50 off the Anker 521 PowerHouse Portable Power Station. Most people may only see it as yet another way to charge devices, but they often forget how this commodity can be taken for granted in emergency situations. Therefore, the next time power goes out, you’ll be able to stay one step ahead with this reliable portable power station.

Courtesy of Amazon

Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector

Anker’s line of Nebula projectors can instantly give you that home theater experience just about anywhere. However, we love Anker’s Nebula Capsule Smart Projector not only for its compact size, but also because it’s 27% off right now for this Prime Day fall event. It’s a projector, wireless speaker, and smart TV all wrapped into a design that’s close to the size of your average soda can.

Courtesy of Amazon

Eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24

It’s been one of our favorite indoor security cameras for a number of reasons, but the Eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24 continues to be a standout for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event. That’s because this pan and tilt capable security camera is 27% off its normal price, giving it extra value if you’re looking to secure the inside of your home. It can even talk to your pets when it spots them.

Courtesy of Amazon

Anker 737 GaNPrime 120W Charger

Anker only recently announced its new line of GanPrime chargers. We had a feeling that Prime Day part two would’ve been a prime opportunity for discounts on them, but now that’s all confirmed with this deal on the Anker 737 Charger GaNPrime 120W Charger. What’s notable about this charger is its 120W charging, which is plenty strong enough to power most laptops. Plus, it’ll charge your gadgets efficiently and fast thanks to its GaNPrime technology.