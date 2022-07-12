Charge More, Pay Less: Save 49% on This Compact EcoFlow Power Station During Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Prime Day is coming July 12 and July 13, offering plenty of great deals on products. But some of the best might be on these EcoFlow portable power stations. If you need a lot of energy on the go, whether to jump a car battery or just keep a tent lantern blazing for wilderness camping, this Prime Day EcoFlow power station deal makes it a great choice. In fact, you’re saving 49% off the compact-sized EcoFlow RIVER mini power station for Prime Day.

Why This Prime Day EcoFlow Power Station Deal Is Great

Originally $349, but now $179

Instant savings of $120

Discount of 49% off

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members

What We Love About the EcoFlow River Mini Power Station

At 49% off its normal price, this Prime Day EcoFlow Power Station deal gives you a discount of $120. That’s a tremendous saving, especially when you consider all that this device is capable of. It gives you two AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and a 12V DC car port. You can charge your accessories and even jump your car.

What also makes this Prime Day EcoFlow Power Station deal appealing is that this is one of the more travel-friendly power stations around, weighing in at a mere 6.3 pounds. That’s light and compact enough to fit inside of an ordinary backpack for easy storage while you’re traveling. Given how other power stations tend to be heavier and require you to carry them by hand, this solution makes an even better travel companion for outdoor adventures.

If you’re worried about the power station itself running out of juice, its fast-charging capabilities will be a happy surprise. It can charge from zero to 80% in just one hour and be ready to deliver power to your phone, laptop, or other devices in a hurry. There are also safety features in place to protect it from overcharging, while providing optimal power to your devices.

You can get the EcoFlow Power Station in just one day, too. Shipping is free for Prime members and supports same-day delivery in eligible areas. If you purchase it and find it isn’t really what you needed, EcoFlow offers a 30-day money back guarantee and a two-year warranty in case something goes wrong.

