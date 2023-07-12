Prime Day Deals: AirPods, Kindles, and Other Tech Sales Under $100

You’re a discerning consumer. You’re not easily seduced by paltry 10% discounts on splurge purchases, and you remember a day when Black Friday truly meant something.

You take the same approach to Prime Day — you go into it with a big-bucks mindset. You want triple-digit prices to drop well below that, particularly on the bite-sized gadgets you wouldn’t spend money on throughout the rest of the year.

Here, we uncovered the best tech deals under $100 this year, including AirPods, wireless chargers, and Amazon products like the Kindle and Echo. Go forth and shop them before time runs out.

Courtesy of Amazon $89.00 $129.00 If you’ve been playing a game of chicken with Apple and its AirPods suite, waiting for a pair to slip under $100 — you’re in luck. These are an older version, and not the Pros (so they don’t include noise cancellation), but they’re still an extremely good deal at $89.99. They have a great microphone and sound quality, and offer hands-free Siri access and a decent battery life.

Courtesy of Amazon $39.95 $99.95 JBL is no Apple, but the company sells great speakers and headphones — and for Prime Day, the brand is providing another solid sub-$100 option for wireless earbuds, at $40. It’s rare to find noise cancellation, seven hours of battery life (28 with the case), and adjustable EQ for that price elsewhere.

Courtesy of Amazon $59.99 $99.00 The Google Pixel Buds are a top budget option for wireless earbuds, and only cost about $60 this Prime Day. They’re comfortable, connect to phones pretty seamlessly, and have solid sound quality. This and the JBL Tune 230NC are great deals for people who want wireless earbuds but are destined to lose anything not connected to a wire.

Courtesy of Amazon $94.99 $199.99 Belkin makes one of the best on the market, and it’s just under $100 for Prime Day. Amazon reviewers praise the deep bass, volume range, and compact size. As a bonus, this version offers access to Amazon’s Alexa (another version connects to Google Assistant).

Courtesy of Amazon $49.99 $99.98 If you’re interested in home surveillance, a three-pack of security cameras from Blink is currently 50% off. Each one has motion detection, night vision, two-way audio, and can be controlled via Alexa. Find out whether it’s a human neighbor or a raccoon stealing your fruit of the month boxes for only $15 per camera.

$71.99 $130.00 As usual, Amazon is offering great deals on its own tech for Prime Day, including smart home gadgets. Its Echo Show 8 is 56% off and includes a Blink Mini security camera. They’re a great pair, since you can stream footage from the security camera directly on the Echo Show, and the Echo Show can serve as a great centralized base for a network of cameras and smart speakers as well.

Courtesy of Amazon $89.99 $139.99 And if you’re more into e-readers than Echos, Prime Day is pretty much the best time to buy a Kindle. Amazon has deals on its whole family of them, but we like the screen, battery life, and storage capabilities of the newest Paperwhite model, which is $90 today.