Amazon Has Ray-Ban Stories Bluetooth Sunglasses Down To Its Lowest Price Ever

If there’s one underrated gadget we’ve tested this year, the Ray-Ban Stories Bluetooth sunglasses are one of them. Yes, they’re fashioned in the iconic Wayfarer style that Ray-Ban is known for, but they’ve been modernized to capture memories with its built-in camera and embedded speakers for music listening. Best of all, Amazon has them at their lowest price of the year at 30% off.

We’ve raved about how awesome they are at cataloging all of life’s events, but it’s made better by the fact that they’re stylish and fashionable to wear — unlike other smart sunglasses that tend to be bulky or appear too techie. Looking for some other options? You’re in luck because you’ll find up to 53% off savings on its other sunglass collections.

$130.19 What’s Cool: Look stylish with this iconic design from Ray-Ban, while also capturing memories with the help of its built-in camera.

Review: Fashionable First-Person Storytelling

Why These Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Great Deals

Selections from its entire portfolio

Save between 30% to 53% off their normal prices

There are several Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale at Amazon, but here are a few of our favorite deals from the collection. Be sure to check out the complete list below.

Save 53% off Ray-Ban Aviator , which brings it down to $94

, which brings it down to $94 Save 43% off Ray-Ban Rectangular , which brings it down to $106

, which brings it down to $106 Save 33% off Ray-Ban Shield , which brings it down to $104

, which brings it down to $104 Save 30% off Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer , which brings it down to $209

, which brings it down to $209 Save 30% off Ray-Ban Square, which bring it down to $98

What We Love About The Ray-Ban Stories

Have you ever missed a candid moment because you were too preoccupied with something else? Well, you won’t have to worry about fumbling with your phone trying to record the moment because the Ray-Ban Stories Bluetooth sunglasses make it a cinch to stay in the moment without distractions. With a simple press of button, we love being able to record short video clips that give them that first-person perspective — making for an even more immersive experience rewatching them years later.

Another useful feature of the Ray-Ban Storiess smart sunglasses is that they feature Bluetooth connectivity and built-in speakers. We loved that the pair makes taking calls while on the go a breeze, especially while driving because it’s a hand-free experience. Best of all, the audio doesn’t take our attention from our surroundings because it’s an open-ear experience that lets us hear the ambient sound around us. It was like putting on a pair of wireless earbuds, but still able to hear everything around us.

And lastly, the Ray-Ban Stories are the most stylish pair of Bluetooth sunglasses we’ve tested ever. That’s because they feature the iconic Wayfarer style that Ray-Ban is known for. Luckily, the Ray-Ban Stories are also available in other styles, including Meteor and Round, so there’s a style that’s right for you. Not only are they stylish to wear for all occasions, but you can’t deny how functional they are for everyday use — like making phone calls, listening to music, and shielding your eyes from the sun.

It’s no wonder why it’s our top pick for the best Bluetooth sunglasses you can get right now.