Curious About Smart Glasses? The Spy-Tested Razer Bluetooth Glasses Are Now Under $50

Do you wear glasses? If you do, then you’ve probably felt the irritating pain of a headset pressing your glasses into the side of your head. It’s not comfortable and can definitely impact long play sessions with friends. Why not get rid of the headset altogether and let your glasses act as your mic and headset? The Razer Anzu smart glasses act as both mic and speakers, while also filtering out blue light.

Sure, the battery life is only five hours long when using those features, but it’s an easy way to cut back on discomfort while gaming — especially if you only use the Anzu to transmit your friends’ voices and keep your game audio through the speakers. Right now, these Razer Anzu glasses are looking at a massive 75% discount, bringing the price down from $200 to just $50 at Amazon.

SPY has done extensive testing of the best Bluetooth sunglasses, and while the Razer Anzu smart glasses aren’t our top-rated model, they are some of the best. And at this price point (the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this product), this is the perfect opportunity to finally try out smart glasses for yourself.

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses $49.99 $199.99 75% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

What Makes the Razer Anzu Glasses a Great Deal

Razer and Amazon have consistently offered discounts on the Razer Anzu glasses, and we’ve covered some of these price drops in the past. However, this new discount truly is the lowest price we’ve seen on a pair of Bluetooth glasses from a big-name brand like Razer. These smart glasses can do double- and triple-duty as both sunglasses and blue light-blocking frames.

What We Love About the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses

The idea of smart glasses is just pure, distilled futurism. It conjures thoughts of swiping things around your view like Tony Stark, but the Razer Anzu aren’t quite that advanced yet. They do act as an alternative to earbuds, though. You can listen to your favorite songs, take calls, and much more. The frames don’t leave much room for battery life, so they can only keep going for five hours at a time (but thankfully, the lenses still work even without power).

A nifty touch interface on the side of the frames make it easy to pause and play music, skip tracks, and accept calls. You can even activate your phone’s smart assistant with just a touch.

Perhaps the best feature, though, is the blue-light filter. It means you don’t have to worry about your sleep schedule being interrupted by intense play sessions. With Overwatch 2 just around the corner, you know you’ll be spending a lot of time fragging opponents and defending the zones. Make sure you can still sleep afterward by avoiding potential eye strain.

At $200, the Razer Anzu smart glasses are a pricey investment, but the 75% off discount running right now is definitely worth checking out. It brings the price down to just $50 total. And if you want to learn more about these frames before making a purchase, check out the full SPY review of the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses.

