Curious About Bluetooth Glasses? The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Are Now Just $70

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The best Bluetooth sunglasses are some of the coolest wearables out there, but they’re not affordable. At $200 or more, these smart glasses cost almost as much as actual prescription lenses — until now, that is.

The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses are on an almost unheard-of super sale, and this is the perfect opportunity to see if this type of wearable is right for you.

SPY recently tested the top Bluetooth sunglasses, and the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses have been tested and approved by SPY editors. In our full review, we noted that Razer has some kinks to work out, but after a 65% price drop that brings the price down to just $70, these smart glasses are suddenly a lot more attractive.

So if you’ve been curious about Bluetooth sunglasses but didn’t want to drop $200, this sale is your chance to try out this futuristic technology for yourself.

Courtesy of SPY

Why The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Are a Great Deal

Originally $200, but now $70

65% off the usual price

Instant savings of $130

Free shipping for Prime Members

Two types of lenses included

Built-in speakers and mic

What We Love About the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses

The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses offer a stylish look, but one of the best features is the built-in microphone and low latency speakers. With a 60ms response time via Bluetooth, the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses let you answer calls with just a tap. They have up to five hours of battery life on a single charge, and automatically turn themselves off when folded up.

In addition to using these for calls, you can also connect them to your PC and hop into Discord. Game with your friends while taking advantage of their other selling point: blue light filtering. Blue light can interrupt your Circadian Rhythm and interfere with your quality of sleep, especially if you’re playing late at night — and let’s face it, most of us do.

These lenses can filter out blue light and reduce screen glare to give you the best competitive advantage. You can swap the blue light lenses out for polarized sunglasses for use on the go.

The glasses even come in two styles: rectangular and round. Like we said: stylish, no matter what your style is.

The last feature is that they’re voice-assistant compatible. You can change music tracks and make calls all from the glasses’ interface — no need to reach for your phone.

If you’re looking for a set of smart glasses that do a lot more than just look great, jump on this price cut before they go back to normal.

Want to know more? Check out our full review of the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses here.

Courtesy of Amazon

8 Best Bluetooth Sunglasses of 2022