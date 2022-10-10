The Razer Kishi Is 55% Off Right Now – Get This Mobile Gaming Controller for Just $45

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

As we anticipate all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals tomorrow (for the second time this year, might we add), we’re already scoping out all of the best Amazon deals to make sure we’re missing absolutely none of these sales. Call us sale-obsessed — because we are.

From deals on TVs to Prime Day deals on kitchen gadgets, Amazon is not stopping at just one category. You can expect a multitude of must-have products available on sale no matter what it is you’re into. But, it seems that Amazon is putting a serious emphasis on the best video game deals this year. And they’re doing so early.

Although it isn’t Prime Day just yet, Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Controller at a whopping 55% off right now just a few hours ahead of the special day. This deal brings the DIY smartphone-controlling device from $100 to just $45 in total, changing the way you game for the better in the process.

We’ve named this unique controller one of the coolest tech gadgets in the world, and it’s just $44.99 for a limited time. Be sure to check back tomorrow, as we have tons more Razer deals to share when Prime Day officially starts tomorrow.

Courtesy of Amazon

About the Razer Kishi

For those of you unfamiliar, the Razer Kishi Mobile Controller is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a video game controller that uses your smartphone as the controller by snuggly clipping it at the center of two joysticks. This controller refuses to lag in any capacity and accentuates accuracy with every move, adjustment and maneuver you make in all of your favorite games.

Although you do have to take your phone case off to play (so don’t throw your controllers, angry players), this device makes for an excellent way of playing games and is designed for hours of play.

Courtesy of Amazon

While this controller is available for both iPhones and Androids, this price drop is only currently available on iPhone X, 11, 12, 13 and 13 Max models. With each purchase, buyers will receive one month free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW and Steam Link for easy access to any game you’ve had your eyes on.

Get in on this deal ahead of Prime Day now so you can pick it up before it undoubtedly sells out. For any gamers in your family, this deal will also make for a smart Christmas gift to purchase in advance this year.