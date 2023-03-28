These Awesome Razer Limited Edition Star Wars And Marvel Gaming Controllers Are Up To 40% Off Today

There’s an array of excellent Razer gaming controller on sale today on Amazon, with the best discount being 40%, which brings the price of the controller down to $119.99. That’s still a fair bit of money, but each of the items on sale is limited edition, and Razer make some of the best gaming peripherals around, so it’s worth that little bit more.
These controllers all come with a magnetic secure charging dock, to make sure battery life is never a worry, and they look good while charging too. They also all have textured grips for a better feel, and impulse triggers to make sure that the user can enjoy better feedback, and also get far better precision from each button press. They also all enjoy fast charging, taking only three hours to hit full charge safely, with a battery that’ll easily last several sessions. They’re all wireless too, and can be paired with either Xbox consoles or PC or Macbooks for incredible gaming and comfort no matter the user’s preference.
If these are paired with the best gaming PCs, then they’re sure to help bring the user a few more wins, whether they’re playing Elden Ring, or just taking a break from one of the best gaming mice and getting a few extra rounds of Apex Legends in. Just make sure to act quickly to enjoy the discount while it lasts.