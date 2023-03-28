These Awesome Razer Limited Edition Star Wars And Marvel Gaming Controllers Are Up To 40% Off Today

There’s an array of excellent Razer gaming controller on sale today on Amazon, with the best discount being 40%, which brings the price of the controller down to $119.99. That’s still a fair bit of money, but each of the items on sale is limited edition, and Razer make some of the best gaming peripherals around, so it’s worth that little bit more.

These controllers all come with a magnetic secure charging dock, to make sure battery life is never a worry, and they look good while charging too. They also all have textured grips for a better feel, and impulse triggers to make sure that the user can enjoy better feedback, and also get far better precision from each button press. They also all enjoy fast charging, taking only three hours to hit full charge safely, with a battery that’ll easily last several sessions. They’re all wireless too, and can be paired with either Xbox consoles or PC or Macbooks for incredible gaming and comfort no matter the user’s preference.

If these are paired with the best gaming PCs, then they’re sure to help bring the user a few more wins, whether they’re playing Elden Ring, or just taking a break from one of the best gaming mice and getting a few extra rounds of Apex Legends in. Just make sure to act quickly to enjoy the discount while it lasts.

$119.99 $199.99 40% off This controller is designed to look like a Stormtrooper helmet, and has a charging dock to match. It’s a great look for those who also miss all of their shots.

$119.99 $179.99 33% off Everyone loves Boba Fett, and this controller is designed to look like his helmet. Better yet, it combines with the charging dock for a more complete visage.

$119.99 $179.99 33% off The Mandalorian controller is a little less obvious than the other options on sale today. The sleek silver design looks good, even if someone isn’t a fan of the show itself.