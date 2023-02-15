The Excellent Resident Evil Village Is Getting A Free VR Mode Next Week

Resident Evil Village, or Resident Evil 8, depending on how you want to view it, was an immense hit with horror fans when it launched. Its mix of psychological terror and body horror is hard to resist, and the first-person perspective only helped to make things feel more immediate. Well, you’ll soon be able to play through it all in virtual reality.

Fans of the series, and VR, will already have experienced Resident Evil 7 in VR, and it’s an astonishing experience, so we’ve got high hopes for this one too. In fact, it could secretly end up being one of the best new video games launching in February.

True First-Person Horror

First of all, we love that this update is going to be free. How could we not? That means that everyone who owns the game will be able to access this, but there is a catch, and that catch is that it’s only going to be available on PSVR2.

The update will be launching alongside the virtual reality headset itself, which means you could theoretically just by a PSVR2 and already have a game ready to go, which is good news. It’s a shame it won’t be coming to PC, or at least not at first.

Resident Evil 7 also launched as a PlayStation exclusive initially, but it did eventually come to PC VR platforms a while later. You’re probably not ever going to see it running on a Meta Quest 2 natively, but it’s worth keeping in mind if you’re a Resident Evil fan with a PC VR headset. After all, it’d be silly not to launch it and keep fans happy.