Gift Giving on a Pinch: Amazon’s Practically Giving Away These Amazon Basics Brand Accessories

We’re in the home stretch of the holiday season. For many, the gifts are already wrapped and under the tree, but some of us still have presents to buy before we can call it quits on our Christmas shopping.

We’ve seen lots of great deals this holiday season from big companies, like Walmart’s last-minute Christmas deals, so don’t fret if you missed the discounts on Cyber Monday because you can still snag incredible deals on some of the best Christmas gift.

For a limited time, Amazon is having a sale on Amazon Basics brand electronics and home improvement accessories, and the prices are so low that they’re practically giving stuff away. In fact, we found deals as for under $2 — or discounts up to 85% off. If you’re a Prime member, you’ll get free shipping too!

If you’re looking to save on some last-minute Christmas shopping, take a look at our favorites from Amazon’s sale on accessories. Some of them are expected to arrive before Christmas too!

$7.01 $14.22 51% off The Microsoft Surface Pro series has great tablets for doing work on the go, but working in a coffee shop or studying at the library makes it easy to feel like you have zero privacy. That’s where privacy screens really come in handy. In addition to keeping wandering eyes off your screen, the Amazon Basics Privacy Screen also reduces harsh blue light. It features an ultra-slim design that doesn’t interfere with touchscreen functionality.

$6.75 $13.49 50% off This stylish laptop case from Amazon basics was designed with MacBooks in mind, but it works well with most 13-inch laptops. It features a high-quality felt exterior, a soft suede interior to protect your device from scratches, and a velcro closure to keep the device secured. It’s a steal for $6.75 and is on sale for a limited time.

$3.37 $5.49 39% off Photography is a passion shared by many people. It’s a great way to nurture your creativity and document the memories you make every day. Two things about cameras, though: they’re expensive and fragile. Getting a good case is an excellent idea for anybody wanting to protect their precious cameras, and this one from Amazon Basics is probably less than most of the items on the menu at Starbucks.

The Amazon Basics Holster Camera features a shoulder strap, side pockets, internal pockets for SD cards, and a perfect fit for fixed-zoom cameras.

$2.93 $9.03 68% off If you have a TV or monitor made in the last ten years, you need an HDMI cord. You can use them with video game consoles, Roku boxes, and other accessories that hook up to your TV. I mostly use them for gaming, and in the past, I’ve learned the hard way that it’s good to keep some extras around the house.

This HDMI cable from Amazon Basics features a durable nylon braided jacket, 4K display capability, universal compatibility with HDMI devices, and an extra long 10-foot length. An HDMI cable is essential in 2022, and at this price, it makes sense to buy a few in case you ever need an extra.

