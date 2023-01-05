Ring’s New Car Cam Is Unlike Your Traditional Dash Cam With Its Screen-Less Design And LTE Connectivity

Do you remember the Ring Car Cam? Probably not. Actually, it was first introduced back in 2020 as a concept, but it finally made its official debut at CES 2023. As the name implies, it’s a security camera for your car — much like a dash cam that records video clips as you drive. However, it’s so much more than that.

Since it’s now official, you won’t have to wait long to buy one. In fact, pre-orders for the Ring Car Cam are available right now through Ring at the special discounted price of $200, with broader availability slated in February at $250.

Courtesy of Ring Pre-ORDER NOW $199.99

What We Love About the Ring Car Cam

Unlike traditional dash cams, the Ring Car Cam actually doesn’t have a screen. You might be wondering how this could be effective, but since it’s backed by Ring’s ecosystem and service, it does offer advantages we feel that are practical for protection and prevention.

Courtesy of Ring

Sporting a dual-facing camera design, one that can see what’s in front of your vehicle and another that records passengers, it’s comforting to know that it’ll record clips while it’s on and off. When there’s a break-in, it’ll automatically start recording and even send you an alert through the Ring app.

All video clips are stored locally, but the really neat thing about the Ring Car Cam is that you don’t have to manually download the clips it captures — since you can do it through the app. That’s a relief because the direct Wi-Fi connection that most other dash cams offer isn’t the most practical. Adding even more convenience, the Ring Car Cam also features LTE connectivity that can be used to provide real-time event alerts and clips through the app.

Courtesy of Ring

Furthermore, the LTE connectivity will offer users the ability to speak to anyone in the car, which could be handy for parents with driving teenagers who are still getting acquainted with driving. There’s also built-in GPS, so you’ll know exactly where you parked your car last if you happen to forget. You should know that in order to have this always connected feature with LTE, you’ll need a Ring Protect Go subscription, which costs $6 per month or $60 for an entire year.

As for installation, we’re told it’s a fairly easy process that involves being installed on your dashboard with the wire discreetly tucked away — while also being powered by through the OBD-II port in your car.

Pricing and Availability

Like we said, you can snag a pre-order right now that shaves off $50 from its cost — so it comes down to $200. After this promotional period, it’ll retail for $250 when it’s released in February.

The Ring Car Cam has all the effective security to protect drivers from potential crimes, but it can also be useful for emergency situations like accidents. You can even initiate a recording through a simple voice command to Alexa because it features a built-in mic and speaker.