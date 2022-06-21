RiotPWR Has Solved Your iOS Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller Problems

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Mobile gaming is bigger than it has ever been, especially when you consider cloud gaming as a legitimate alternative to gaming on a TV. iOS fans have been able to take advantage of Xbox Cloud Gaming for a while, but RiotPWR has partnered with Designed for Xbox to develop a dedicated, full-form gaming controller to provide the best mobile gaming experience possible.

What We Love About the RiotPWR Mobile Controller for iOS

The first thing to note about this gaming controller is that it connects through the Lightning port. This means no batteries, no Bluetooth and no lag. It also has a removable and adjustable phone mount to give you the best angle while gaming. It makes use of RiotPWR’s pass-through charging that lets you charge your phone even while using the controller.

The controller also has a dedicated button for recording gameplay, as well as for using headphones. No longer will the lack of a 3.5mm audio jack torment iOS users.

It’s worth noting that the RiotPWR Mobile Controller is the first MFi-certified controller to feature the well-known Xbox button.

The controller is white with black face buttons, black thumb sticks and green highlights that perfectly match the Xbox logo. The mount is designed in such a way that it fits the iPhone without obscuring the view, and early images show several games that look perfect for it: Minecraft Dungeons, Sea of Thieves and Halo Infinite.

Imagine kicking back at a coffee shop with a few minutes to kill and firing up a few rounds of Capture the Flag. Now it’s possible. Best of all, you can keep on gaming without worrying about the controller losing power because you’re only limited by how much battery you have left with your iPhone.

RiotPWR Pricing and Availability

The RiotPWR mobile controller will be available starting August 1st. No preorder price has been given, but you can save 10% if you preorder through its website.

