Samsung’s Black Friday Deals Have Dropped and They’re Awesome – Laptops As Low As $80

One thing tech shoppers can always count on for Black Friday and Cyber Monday/Cyber Week is that consumer electronics giant Samsung will come strong with great deals on their top-rated wares. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, wireless earbuds — nothing is off limits.

Samsung made waves all through 2022, with epic new releases like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, among others. It seems like only a couple of months ago we were unveiling these hot new items for you, and now here they are again on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday/Cyber Week.

You can’t truly start your holiday shopping until you’ve checked in with Samsung. Here are some of their top deals for the biggest shopping event of the year.

Smartphones

It’s all about the fold and the flip for Samsung on Black Friday 2022, with their market-setting Z Fold and Z Flip phones leading the charge. These folding phones are one of the if not the biggest smartphone design innovations, and Samsung is offering terrific rebates on trade-ins for people wanting to upgrade to the hot new phone for 2022.

We’ve highlighted some of the best Samsung Black Friday deals on its smartphones, but there are still so many more you can uncover.

Samsung’s offering a fat $600 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 phone, or take them up on their offer of a free The Freestyle projector and $250 off of the phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was one of our favorite phones unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked 2022 event, and Samsung is also offering up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in value on top of an instant rebate of $350 to lure new buyers.

We called the Galaxy S22 Ultra the flagship phone to beat, and it’s still standing undefeated. Finding a fat rebate and huge trade-in offer to move up to the must-have smartphone of the year is a sure sign that Black Friday and Cyber Week are close at hand.

The fastest and most responsive model from Samsung’s impressive Z Flip line was another great 2022 reveal. For selfies and video and posting to social, this is one of the best phones available, and this Black Friday deal makes it even more accessible than before.

More Samsung Black Friday Smartphone Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $175 instant rebate with up to $165 trade-in

$175 instant rebate with up to $165 trade-in Galaxy S22 or S22+: $150 instant rebate with up to $500 enhanced trade-in

$150 instant rebate with up to $500 enhanced trade-in Galaxy S21 FE: $100 instant rebate with up to $350 enhanced trade-in

Laptops and Tablets

If you need to get serious work done, then a laptop or tablet will certainly be more suitable. Right now, Samsung’s slashing prices on many of its laptops and tablets, so you can accomplish more instead of trying to do it on the tiny screen with your smartphone. Take a peek at what we love most about Samsung’s deals on tablets and laptops!

What’s SPY’s call on the best Android tablet of them all? It’s this one, and it’s one of Samsung’s best Black Friday deals of 2022. Get up to $300 off instantly and a generous trade-in to score the awesome Samsung Tab S8+ with its gorgeous display and buttery smooth performance.

Never deal with a laggy laptop again with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2. During its Black Friday sales event, Samsung’s offering up to $500 and up to $300 trade-in credit for its Galaxy Book 2 lineup of laptops.

Know a student in your life that could benefit from a versatile laptop? Well, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go has everything they need for projects and homework. Best of all, you can snag it for as low as $80 with an eligible trade-in.

Watches and Audio

Companion gadgets are the devices that complement our daily drivers. We’re talking about smartwatches, fitness trackers, and wireless earbuds. Samsung’s Black Friday sale is filled with several outstanding deals that you can’t miss. Impressively, it’s the latest smartwatches in its portfolio that receive the best discounts.

Improved wellness sensors to help monitor your heart rate and sleep have pushed the Galaxy Watch 5 to the front of the smartwatch line, and it now even helps measure your BMI. Cash in on this Black Friday sale and tack on a trade-in and this great wearable can be yours for a song.

The Smart Caddie membership itself, a $100 value, makes this a terrific deal for golfers. But Samsung is tacking on an extra $100 off the Golf Edition of this top-performing smartwatch to boot. This is one you don’t want to take a mulligan on.

A $90 discount on these great Samsung watches is the perfect deal for those “one model behind” buyers who love scoring huge deals on previous tech models which are still hugely capable despite being the tiniest step behind the cutting edge. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic more than hold their own in today’s smartwatch market.

These magic bean-shaped buds have set the market on its, um, ear with their revolutionary design. Ergonomic pleasure is the keyword here, as the Galaxy Buds Live sit softly and easily in your ear to reduce fatigue. Pair these with one of Samsung’s great smartphones, tablets, or laptops, and you’re fully and easily connected.

Want to make this great deal on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro even better? Take advantage of Samsung’s trade-in program and bring in wired or wireless audio products in any condition for up to $75 in credit.

With active noise cancellation and superior ease of connection with your phone or watch, the Galaxy Buds 2 are still among the best wireless earbuds available, and for Black Friday 2022 they’re marked all the way down to $99.99.

Accessories