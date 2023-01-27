Skip to main content
Samsung’s Flash Sale on Hard Drives Is Just in Time to Cure Your Computer’s Brain Freeze

Samsung Hard Drive sale main image
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Human brain freeze, while painful and annoying, isn’t life-threatening. But for your laptop, desktop, or gaming rig? A brain freeze can be fatal, not only to your expensive device but to all of its precious data.

A balky hard drive needs to be backed up, replaced, or ideally both. And today on Amazon, Samsung offers up a big selection of internal and external drives to let you do that for up to 63% off. Whether you’re looking for a large-capacity super-fast internal drive for your PC, a MicroSD card for your gaming console or drone, or a portable drive for backing up data, now’s the time to ward off the Black Screen of Death once and for all.

Here’s a sampling of the great Samsung memory and drives deal happening right now. For the full list, head to Amazon.

Samsung Hard Drives Are On an Amazon Flash Sale Right Now

Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal Solid State Drive

$179.99 $379.99 53% off

Buy Now On Amazon

The sale’s just started, and this incredible deal on a five-star-rated SSD is almost sold out already. Whether you’re competitively gaming or editing huge video files, this internal drive is like a shot of adrenaline straight into the heart of your PC. And at 53% off, it’s an absolute steal.

Samsung Hard Drives Are On an Amazon Flash Sale Right Now
Under $30

SAMSUNG PRO Endurance 256GB MicroSDXC Memory Card

$29.99 $54.99 45% off

Buy Now On Amazon

SD cards and MicroSD cards are easily the most versatile storage devices around. Laptops, gaming consoles, handhelds, drones, cameras, dashcams — there’s an SD card slot in every one of them. Thirty bucks for 256GB of reliable fast storage? Yes, you need this.

Samsung Hard Drives Are On an Amazon Flash Sale Right Now
SAVE $130

SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD USB 3.2 Gen 2

$159.99 $289.99 45% off

Buy Now On Amazon

The ideal backup drive is huge in capacity (check) and small in physical size (check), fast (check), and durable (check). The T7 Shield by Samsung moves up to 1050MB of data per second through a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection, and the rubber exterior can be a lifesaver in case of a drop.

