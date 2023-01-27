Samsung’s Flash Sale on Hard Drives Is Just in Time to Cure Your Computer’s Brain Freeze

Human brain freeze, while painful and annoying, isn’t life-threatening. But for your laptop, desktop, or gaming rig? A brain freeze can be fatal, not only to your expensive device but to all of its precious data.

A balky hard drive needs to be backed up, replaced, or ideally both. And today on Amazon, Samsung offers up a big selection of internal and external drives to let you do that for up to 63% off. Whether you’re looking for a large-capacity super-fast internal drive for your PC, a MicroSD card for your gaming console or drone, or a portable drive for backing up data, now’s the time to ward off the Black Screen of Death once and for all.

Here’s a sampling of the great Samsung memory and drives deal happening right now. For the full list, head to Amazon.

$179.99 $379.99 53% off The sale’s just started, and this incredible deal on a five-star-rated SSD is almost sold out already. Whether you’re competitively gaming or editing huge video files, this internal drive is like a shot of adrenaline straight into the heart of your PC. And at 53% off, it’s an absolute steal.

Under $30 $29.99 $54.99 45% off SD cards and MicroSD cards are easily the most versatile storage devices around. Laptops, gaming consoles, handhelds, drones, cameras, dashcams — there’s an SD card slot in every one of them. Thirty bucks for 256GB of reliable fast storage? Yes, you need this.