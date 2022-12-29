Capture All Your NYE Memories Without Worry With These Up to 67% Off Samsung Memory Card Deals

New Year’s Eve celebrations are a tradition beloved by many. It’s a great way to say goodbye to the challenges of the previous calendar year and start the new one with hope and optimism. For many of us, it means taking pictures with friends and family, but even the best smartphones and cameras can only take so many. That’s why now is a great time to look into buying memory cards and flash drives.

Samsung is an excellent choice for memory devices, and right now, Amazon is offering them for up to 67% off! This is just as good as the deals we saw going on during Cyber Week last month.

Samsung has a reputation for making memory cards that are durable and fast; plus, they usually include Samsung’s ten-year warranty. Deals like this don’t happen daily, and this one won’t last long. So if you’re in the market to increase your device’s storage capacity, take a look at some of our favorites from Amazon’s sale below.

$17.99 $35.99 50% off This Samsung SD card/reader combo is an excellent buy for photographers or videographers looking to beef up their storage space. The reader is reliable, and the included SD card is full of features, including extremely fast read/write speeds of up to 100 MB/s, a rugged construction, and a large capacity to store all of your photos and videos.

$15.99 $39.99 60% off This deal from Samsung is a capable package for anybody looking for a dependable card reader. The package features a massive capacity of 128GB, super fast read/write speeds for taking videos and 4K photos, and a durable construction to handle your most demanding adventures. Additionally, the included MicroSD card is excellent for use in androids, GoPros, or any of the other various compatible devices.

$49.99 $109.99 55% off

If you’re looking for a MicroSDXC card with a TON of storage capacity, look no further. This Samsung PRO Plus MicroSD card is an excellent choice for Android smartphones, tablets, GoPros, or drones. It features ultrafast read/write speeds, a 10-year warranty, and waterproof construction.

