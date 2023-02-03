Skip to main content
Samsung Memory Cards and Flash Drives Are on Sale With Bigger Discounts Than Cyber Week—Up to 68% off

Various Samsung memory and drives
I’m consistently impressed with how affordable and sizeable digital storage space becomes year after year. With the constant stream of photos and videos we take every day, it only makes sense to invest in a reliable place to keep it all. These moments are precious and we don’t want to lose them when our phones give us the warning that we’re at 99% capacity and we need to start deleting stuff.

When it comes to storage, expectedly Samsung is one of the heavy hitters for reliable memory cards and drives with high performance and capacities. They’re already pretty affordable, but right now these SSDs and microSD cards are seeing discounts as high as 68% off—even surpassing what was offered during Cyber Week.

If there was ever a time to upgrade your devices’ storage, it’s right now. Here are a few standouts from Amazon’s sale to check out:

SAMSUNG Electronics 870 EVO 2TB Internal SSD

$149.99 $259.99 42% off

The Samsung 870 EVO is a fast and reliable internal SSD—supporting read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and write speeds of up to 530 MB/s. It handles everyday computing with ease but can be pushed as far as processing 8K video as well. It’s an excellent pick for creators or IT professionals.

SAMSUNG PRO Plus + Adapter 512GB microSDXC

$49.99 $109.99 55% off

This microSDCX card has read/write speeds of up to 160/120 MB/s letting you work with 4K video and shoot more photos, faster on your phone or with a drone. It even comes with an SD adapter for wider compatibility.

SAMSUNG FIT Plus 3.1 USB Flash Drive, 128GB

$14.99 $44.99 67% off

This compact flash drive is an instant way to expand the storage of your laptop. Its small design will let you just leave it plugged in so you can add 128GB of space and read speeds of 400 MB/s.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive

$159.99 $499.99 68% off

Here’s the highlight of the deal going on—68% off for an internal SSD with 2TB of storage. It’s got a built-in heatsink and can handle read/write speeds of a whopping 3,500/3,300 MB/s. This is an excellent choice for creative professionals and gamers alike.

