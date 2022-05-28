The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Is Finally Available for Reservations — Score a Discount if You Reserve One Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s rare that we ever become this giddy over a gaming monitor, partly because it’s such a specialized category that only die-hard gamers can appreciate. But the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 represents everything we love about today’s best gaming monitors. After making its debut back at CES 2022, you can finally reserve yours complete with a limited-time discount.

In fact, if you head on over to Samsung’s website, you can score a sweet $50 off coupon when you reserve the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8. Considering that we’re dealing with a brand-new, next-generation monitor here, any discount at all from the onset is unheard of. With the savings, you can perhaps complement the look of your gaming setup with some fancy smart lights.

Reserve Now

What We Love About the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

Without a doubt, we’re dealing with a monster gaming monitor here because the specs indicate it’s a beast in every facet. It’s notable for being the world’s first monitor to pack a 4K 1000R curved screen with an oh-so-smooth 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Not only is it incredibly sharp and a visual feast for the eyes, but the 240Hz refresh rate keeps the action fluid. Ghosting won’t be a problem here, thanks to that class-leading refresh rate.

Courtesy of Samsung

Secondly, let’s talk about that glorious 32-inch 1000R curved screen. Keeping you immersed is no problem with this curved gaming monitor because you’ll be enveloped by the screen’s generous depth. We love it because it helps to minimize having to constantly tilt and move your entire head to follow the action. Instead, your eyes will be doing all the work while you sit still — because you’ll only need to rely on your peripheral vision.

Unlike your ordinary monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 carries with it some of the display innovations Samsung has made with its line of smart TVs. Underneath it all, it features Quantum Mini LEDs with Quantum HDR 2000 to help draw out as many details as possible that are otherwise lost with uneven exposure. Its excellent dynamic range would magically reveal details lost in high-contrast scenes, like in the shadows and highlights, so that the end result is nothing but a crisp, clear picture.

Help and technical support concept. Courtesy of Samsung

And lastly, its futuristic design is complemented by a dynamic lighting system courtesy of CoreSync lighting. Whatever you’re playing, the core lighting system on the back of the monitor will light up the surrounding area with ambient light. Combining this feature with its curved screen, tight refresh rate, and pixel-dense resolution, it’s no wonder why the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is gaming at its finest.

Pricing and Availability

You can reserve the $1,499.99 priced Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 right now through Samsung’s landing page, which will also give you a coupon to get $50 off the gaming monitor. This is a limited-time offer that ends on June 6, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. EST, so don’t wait too long after Memorial Day weekend to make a decision.

Courtesy of Samsung

Reserve Now

Looking for More from SPY?

These Are the Absolute Best Smartphones To Buy In 2022