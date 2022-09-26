This $29 Samsung Portable SD Card Can Record 15 Hours of 4K Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you like to record the clearest, crispest video possible? If yes, then you know it takes up a lot of space on a memory card, and most cards just don’t stack up for extended recording sessions. The Samsung Pro Plus might be just what you’ve been looking for: a 256GB card that can hold up to 15 hours of 4K video, all for the low price of $29.

This isn’t it’s normal price. It usually runs around $55, and it comes with an adapter. If your device can’t handle a 256GB card, don’t worry; the smaller, 128GB cousin is also available with a stark discount.

What Makes This Samsung Memory Card a Great Deal

Originally $55, now just $29

Instant savings of $26

47% off its original price

Free shipping for Prime members

What We Love About This Samsung Memory Card

Everyone likes having extra memory. It’s just a fact of life. A bigger memory card means you can store more footage, play more games, or just take as many pictures as you want. Of course, it’s best when used in devices with expandable memory (sorry, iPhone users). The Samsung Pro Plus takes this concept a step farther, though. It works with drones too, making it ideal for content creators trying to capture that perfect shot.

It has a Class10 read/write speed, which means images and video are stored quickly and in perfect quality. You don’t have to worry about an image being left in the buffer and slowing down the process, which ultimately results in you being able to snap more photos, faster.

The card also has a lot of different protections, including water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, and drop protection. Taking it through the airport? No worries; the baggage x-ray won’t disturb your footage. Crash your drone? You may have to buy a new drone, but at least you’ll have a great POV for the crash. If something does happen, the card is backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

Right now, the card is only $29 at Amazon. The sale won’t last long, though, so don’t wait too long before you decide to buy. You can even get same-day delivery in qualifying areas.

Courtesy of Amazon

