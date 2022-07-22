Samsung Unpacked 2022: Here’s What We’re Dying to See

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Samsung is readying its second major event of the year, Samsung Unpacked 2022, which is locked in for August 10. Following the same format as its last few events, it will be another virtual show everyone can join — where we’ll most certainly get our first glimpse of its next flagship smartphone(s) for the holiday season. This comes after a busy first half of the year where we saw popular releases of Samsung devices like the Samsung Freestyle projector, its new tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8 Series, and its flagship smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung announced the event through a cryptic puzzle. Once solved, it revealed the date, which lines up with previous leaks. That suggests that some of the product leaks are accurate, too — good news for people holding out hope for a new foldable phone.

The biggest name at the event will likely be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, an upgrade to the previous iteration. From everything we have heard, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a more powerful chipset through the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, a better hinge mechanism, and maybe even a greater-quality display, but that’s not the only thing to keep an eye on at the event.

Don’t Jiggle, Jiggle — Fold for the Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the latest “flip” phone in Samsung’s lineup. We put flip in quotation marks because it’s not really a flip phone, at least not as those born in the early ’90s think of them. It’s a clamshell phone that folds, but it’s not quite as eye-catching as the Z Fold 4.

The Z Flip 4 is said to have a bigger battery life, according to insider Twitter user @Universelce.

The Z Flip 4 is said to have a bigger battery life, according to insider Twitter user @Universelce. Based on Samsung’s prior history with releases and launches, you might see the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 in stores as early as mid to late August.

Imagine if Samsung could turn the Galaxy S22 Ultra into a foldable clamshell. John Velasco | SPY

Folding smartphones have moved out of the novel stage thanks to Samsung’s line of foldables, but we’re itching to see how it’ll be taken to the next level. Samsung teases us with words about innovations on its own landing page for Unpacked 2022, so we’d be most ecstatic if the company could somehow pull Galaxy S22 Ultra features and performance into a foldable form factor — all while keeping its price unchanged, or perhaps less. Now that truly would be epic.

Snap On the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is all but confirmed, but the finer details of the announcement are yet to be discovered. For instance, there’s a rumor that Samsung might announce a Pro version of the watch that includes much higher-quality materials like titanium and sapphire. While that will undoubtedly drive up the price point, it will also be a premium offering for fans who want something more durable.

Other expected upgrades include better battery capacity and faster charging. The Galaxy Watch 5 will continue to operate on Wear OS. There are three expected versions of the Galaxy Watch 5, codenamed Heart-S, Heart-L and Heart-Pro.

Listen For the Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are due an upgrade, and many fans are hoping that Unpacked will be when they’re announced. The Buds Pro 2 would be a competitor for several of the earbuds coming out this summer, like the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

Little to no official information is out yet about the Buds Pro 2, but rumors suggest better battery life, perhaps in line with the 11 hours Google promises from the Pixel Buds Pro. A design change is also likely, and at least a few color combinations have been leaked online by known leaker @SnoopyTech.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 (marketing name unclear):

Colours:

Colours: Zenith White, Zenith Bora Purple, Zenith Graphite

Another potential announcement is if Samsung skips the Buds Pro 2 and goes straight to the Galaxy Buds 3. This isn’t likely, though. Given the company’s history, a higher-end version will release before the sequel is announced.

However, it’s not outside the realm of possibility. The Galaxy Buds 3 would likely be vastly similar to the Buds 2, with improved specs and a better design.

A New Flagship in the Samsung Galaxy S23

Let’s go ahead and admit it now: It’s highly unlikely that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 at Unpacked. Like, Cubs winning the World Series (again) levels of unlikely.

That said, there’s always a chance. All the leaks and rumors about the next flagship in Samsung’s lineup have been pure speculation. Many fans hope for a new flagship entry that’s at least on par with the S22 Ultra, but minus the $1,100+ price tag. In a surprising twist, however, it may be possible that Samsung might be ditching its in-house Exynos processor in favor of Qualcomm.

What can we say about the S23, if anything? It will be fast, powerful and probably similar in design and style to the S22. The rest is purely an educated guess.

Return to Proper Smart Speakers With the Galaxy Home

The Galaxy Home and Galaxy Home Mini exist, but only in Korea. So far, Samsung fans in the west who want to get their hands on the stylish smart assistant have been out of luck, but the August event might be when an international release is announced.

We could finally see a proper smart speaker with the Galaxy Home. Courtesy of Samsung.

Even if it does, don’t get too excited. With Bixby the driving force behind the Galaxy Home, some people may not be thrilled about using the virtual assistant. To Samsung’s credit, the company did give users the option of which virtual assistant to use with its Samsung Freestyle projector, so it’s possible that Alexa or Google Assistant could power these smart speakers. Knowing that, it has more of a fighting chance to succeed in a saturated market.

