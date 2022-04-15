Samsung’s New Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 Is Made With Broke College Students in Mind

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

On Friday, April 15, Samsung announced that the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is available in the U.S. market. This Chromebook is built with education front and center, targeting the needs of students, teachers and school districts. Students already have enough to lug around with all of their books, so the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 was designed with a lightweight and portable design.

SPY hasn’t been able to test this device yet, but based on the initial specs and Samsung’s reputation for making the best Chromebooks in the world, we think this could also be a great option for parents buying Chromebooks for kids.

The newest Samsung Chromebook will be priced at $429 and is available now at the Samsung online store. We’ve got more details on this mini laptop below, including a special offer from Samsung that knocks the price down to just $99.

Why We’re Excited About the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360

Today, most ultrabooks will cost you at least $1,000, and that prices many college students out of the premium laptop market. Likewise, if you’re looking for a Chromebook for a young person or teenager, parents understandably want to spend less than $500. Chromebooks are already the best alternative to expensive laptops, and the newest Samsung offering is specifically designed for the needs of students.

School assignments are no longer just about typing something up on a laptop. Sometimes a tablet is the best option for certain assignments, and Samsung says that the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 was designed to offer the best of both worlds. Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, the Chromebook switches between a laptop and a tablet with a high-resolution touchscreen — perfect for writing an essay or answering questions on a quiz with a stylus without taking up the entire desk.

Courtesy of Samsung

Despite its lightweight design, the Chromebook 2 360 features enhanced durability to withstand drops or the weight of textbooks. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard for those accidents that might happen while watching Fortnite videos during lunch.

The current virtual nature of education hasn’t been forgotten, either. Whether in school or at home, the 720p HD webcam makes it easy to join in to study groups and virtual classes from anywhere — although the quality will make it easier for your teacher to notice if you’re not paying attention.

Finally, the Phone Hub and Nearby Share features make it easy to connect with other students. You can share files, study guides, and much more, while also making it easier for parents to sign permission slips straight from their Android devices.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 Availability and Pricing

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is available for purchase as of April 15, 2022 at Samsung.com for a starting price of $429.99. The base model comes with 64GB of storage. It might be worth the extra cost of upgrading to the model with 128GB of storage because it only costs $449.99.

For students or parents who want a versatile computer priced under $500, the Galax Chromebook 2 360 is an attractive new 2-in-1. To make this model even more attractive for broke college students, Samsung is offering this device for just $99 to customers with a qualifying laptop, smartphone or tablet to trade in. Head to Samsung’s website to find out more.

Courtesy of Samsung.

The Best Chromebooks to Help You Get Your Work Done Quickly