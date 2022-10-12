You’re Almost Out of Time: Save Up To 65% on Hard Drives from SanDisk, Western Digital & Samsung
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Everyone wants more storage space, whether it’s for family photos or to store more video games on your too-small PS5 drive (give it up; you’ll never clear your backlog). Storage costs have come down a lot in the past few years, but for today and tomorrow, you can save even more thanks to the Prime Early Access sale.
There are a lot of major deals in effect, like 65% off a 2TB SSD, or 51% off a 1TB microSD card. These are from companies like Western Digital and SanDisk, and now is the perfect time to take full advantage of these savings.
Prime Day, The Sequel %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) SPY may receive a commission.
Remember: the Prime Early Access Sale ends tonight at midnight, and you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these prices. We’ve already seen some of the top deals on internal and external hard drives go out of stock, so don’t miss your chance to load up on memory.
- Save 65% on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD, bringing the price down from $460 to $160
- Save 33% on the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive, bringing the price down to $99
- Save 36% on the SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD, bringing the price down from $900 to $579
- Save 30% on the SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card, bringing the price down from $200 to $139
- Save 55% on the Western Digital 14TB Red Plus Internal HDD, bringing the price down from $470 to $210.
- Save 47% on the Western Digital 16TB Elements Desktop External HD, bringing the price down from $450 to $240
- All devices are eligible for free shipping for Amazon Prime members
You can also find huge savings on internal hard drives for gamers, with big savings on Samsung and Toshiba hard drives:
- Save 48% on the Samsung 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive, bringing the price down to $210
- Save 40% on the Toshiba X300 12TB Performance & Gaming 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive, bringing the price down to $240
What We Love About These SanDisk and Western Digital Deals
Having a little bit more storage space is always helpful, and these devices deliver exactly that. If you recently got your hands on an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5, you might have noticed their internal drives aren’t the largest. While you can always delete and re-download games, it’s often faster (and less bandwidth intensive) to just move it to an external drive. The SanDisk SSDs are ideal for this. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a way to store a massive amount of video — perhaps for a home media center — then Western Digital internal hard drives excel at that.
Another benefit to these devices is their reliability. Both Western Digital and SanDisk are ranked among the most durable and best-performing drives on the market, so you don’t have to worry about a failure wiping out data that’s important to you. Almost all of these devices are also eligible for free shipping through Amazon Prime, some even on the same day.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is here, but only for today and tomorrow. These deals won’t last long, so if you’re interested, act fast. The deal ends tomorrow, or when the stock runs out — and we’ve already seen several products sell out.