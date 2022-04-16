Top 10 Saturday Amazon Deals: Harry Potter Boxed Set for Over 50% Off, Madden NFL 22 for $20
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Hey everyone — the weekend has officially arrived, and we’ve been hitting the virtual pavement and rounding up the best Amazon deals for you. Below, you’ll find our selection of the top Saturday Amazon deals, including huge savings on vitamin gummies from Goli, top-rated surge protectors from Belkin, and a great entry-level drone from Holy Stone.
Yesterday we got things rolling with amazing deals on smart Fire TVs from Toshiba, new kitchen utensil sets, LCD-display meat thermometers, and more. Most of those deals are still on, so jump back and check them out.
Today’s must-have deal is a great bit of timing, with the new Harry Potter universe movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore hitting theaters. What better time to reacquaint yourself with the world of Harry Potter by buying the entire 8-film collection on DVD or Blu-Ray?
OVER 50% OFF
Madden NFL 22 for Xbox One
LIGHTNING DEAL
Belkin Surge Protectors and Power Strips
Holy Stone HS720 Foldable GPS Drone
SAVE 15%
Holikme 20-Piece Drill Brush Attachments Set
SAVE 30%
FLYBIRD Adjustable Strength Training Bench
LIGHTNING DEAL
Up to 60% Off REATHLETE Exercise Recovery Gear
Goli Vitamin and Supplement Gummies
UP TO 32% OFF
GTOCS Outdoor Electric Mosquito Zapper
SAVE 40%
Pet Hair Remover Gloves
51% OFF
The Best Deals Happening Today, From Amazon to Zappos
Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.