Save $50 On Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite

There’s never been a better time to escape the world’s chaos with a good book, and Amazon is making it easier than ever to enjoy this sacred pastime. In addition to the dozens of sales on electronics that Amazon is currently running, their latest model of the Kindle Paperwhite is currently on sale for $99, a price drop of $50.

We've reviewed the Paperwhite in the past and found it to be the best overall Kindle on the market for many reasons. It has the sharpest screen for clear letters that are easier to read, plenty of storage for thousands of books at once, and it's even waterproof. That means it's the perfect poolside/beach companion, even if those days seem like a memory with the colder weather slowly taking over.

A nice additional perk of the Paperwhite is its Bluetooth capability. It allows you to connect a pair of wireless earbuds should you want to break your eyes from the screen and enjoy a nice audiobook. We’ve reviewed seemingly endless earbuds options should you be in the market and need a good suggestion.

To make this deal even sweeter, Amazon offers three free months of their premium e-book service, Kindle Unlimited. The service gives Unlimited users access to over 3 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and even some magazine subscriptions. After the three-month period, you will be set on an auto-renewal of the service, charged at $9.99/month.

Now if you’re anything like me, you like to accessorize your gadgets to give yourself the best experience. Whether that be a cosmetic option like a nice case or sleeve, or something more practical like a clamp-on-light, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best accessories to maximize your Kindle’s potential.

If this deal seems up your alley, the time to act is now as it will likely only be offered for a limited time. Be sure to check back with us regarding the best Black Friday deals as we update our list hourly.