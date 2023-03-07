Save Up To 40% On Some Of The Best Fire TV Streaming Devices

If you’ve been hoping to grab one of the best streaming devices, then congratulations because the best Fire TV ones are on sale at the moment. Three of the top devices from Amazon are up to 40% off today, making it a great time to upgrade your home theater setup.

These kinds of devices can be a huge boost for those who like to stream shows, but want a bit more power when doing so. It also helps that they use a lot less energy than a console, which is what a lot of us enjoy chilling with Netflix on.

They pair really well with some of the best 4K TVs too, because each of these devices can handle 4K streaming quality. If you’re interested in reading something that weighs up whether streaming is worth it, we recently compared streaming and the joys of Blu-Ray.

$49.99 First up is the cheapest of the three, the Fire TV Stick. This device gives you easy access to all of your favorite streaming services and with 4K visuals too. It even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

$34.99 $54.99 36% off This version of the Fire TV Stick comes with even faster app starts and better navigation. It also has Wi-Fi 6, which means you can load things faster no matter what you want to watch, and it supports true 4K too.