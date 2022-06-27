Rumor Alert: There Might Be a Second Prime Day Coming in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2022 is scheduled to take place in mid-July, but CNBC recently revealed that Amazon may be planning to hold a second Prime Day shopping event in October 2022. If this second Prime Day is confirmed, it would be the first time Amazon has held its annual shopping event twice in a single year.

Prime Day is the time to grab great deals on all your favorite gadgets, fashion necesities and home goods, and it’s second only to Black Friday and Cyber Week as the biggest e-commerce event of the year. During Prime Day 2021, Amazon customers purchased more than 250 million products, according to Amazon. And although the company has only recently confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12-13, rumors are spreading about a so-called “Prime Fall Deal Event” to take place later this year.

Possible Q4 Timeframe for Second Prime Day

Business Insider and CNBC have both reported that a second Prime Day could be in the works, with Business Insider reporting that it might be scheduled for October, while CNBC provides a more general Q4 timeframe.

According to a notice seen by CNBC, Amazon notified select merchants that a mysterious “Prime Fall deal event” could be coming later this year. Based on this initial report, it certainly sounds like a second Prime Day, although such a move would be unprecedented. The Prime Day shopping event has changed over time, and it’s grown from a single-day event to a 48-hour shopping event, which typically takes place in June, July or October.

CNBC further reports that Amazon growth has been slow so far in 2022. Amazon revenue grew by 7% in early 2022, down significantly from the year prior. In addition, inflation and fears of a recession have impacted customers in multiple ways. Customers are facing higher prices online and in-person, and Amazon, like many other subscription services, recently increased its prices for the first time in many years. A second Prime Day could give Amazon (and its sellers) a second chance to increase revenue.

Clash of the Holiday Shopping Days

Of course, if the second Prime Day is too close to Amazon’s Black Friday sales, we have to wonder which event will have the better savings, and whether it’s better to wait for Black Friday or jump on Prime Day sales as soon as they appear. The Q4 timeframe is already packed with other holiday events, including Cyber Monday, which is starting to merge with Black Friday into one giant shopping bonanza. And given how shipping times can be constricted as we get closer to Christmas, it would make it even hard to host a second Prime Day shopping event after Cyber Monday. As a result, we think Amazon is most likely to host a second potential Prime Day in October 2022, if these rumors prove true.

Either way, a second Prime Day later in the year would provide a boost for Amazon and a lot of savings for consumers. Prime Day routinely has some of the best savings on electronics, TVs, and many other popular household items.

