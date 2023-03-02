Skip to main content
Amazon’s Practically Giving Away This Security Camera Light Bulb With the 56% Off Savings On It Today Only

This image shows the Light Bulb Security Camera
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Coles

This light bulb security camera is a whopping 56% off today at Amazon, meaning it’s only $35.35. If you’ve never heard of light bulb security cameras, they’re basically cameras that require no installation as they can be screwed into any light bulb socket, saving you time and hassle.

This also means that you don’t need to worry about batteries, which is a nice load off of anyone’s mind. This particular light bulb camera has a lot of features that the best light bulb security cameras have, including 1080p video recording, and a two-way audio system so you can interact with whoever’s outside.

This one also boasts color night vision, motion detection, and real-time alerts via an app to make sure you’re never caught by surprise. If you’d rather stick to more traditional ways of keeping an eye on things, have a look at the best security cameras that don’t require a subscription.

Amazon's Selling This Security Camera Light Bulb With 56% Off

Light Bulb 1080P Security Wireless Camera

$35.35 $79.99 56% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This light bulb security camera can handle 1080p video, has two-way audio, a motion alarm, and excellent night vision. It’s an easy way to install a security camera without any fuss, and it’s a great idea if you’re looking for more security at home.

