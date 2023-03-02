Amazon’s Practically Giving Away This Security Camera Light Bulb With the 56% Off Savings On It Today Only

This light bulb security camera is a whopping 56% off today at Amazon, meaning it’s only $35.35. If you’ve never heard of light bulb security cameras, they’re basically cameras that require no installation as they can be screwed into any light bulb socket, saving you time and hassle.

This also means that you don’t need to worry about batteries, which is a nice load off of anyone’s mind. This particular light bulb camera has a lot of features that the best light bulb security cameras have, including 1080p video recording, and a two-way audio system so you can interact with whoever’s outside.

This one also boasts color night vision, motion detection, and real-time alerts via an app to make sure you’re never caught by surprise. If you’d rather stick to more traditional ways of keeping an eye on things, have a look at the best security cameras that don’t require a subscription.